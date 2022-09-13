Dubai, UAE: Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, recently presented a plaque to Al Nabooda Automobiles, the exclusive authorized distributor in Dubai and Northern Emirates for Audi, as a token of appreciation for the organization’s support during Expo 2020 Dubai.

Al Nabooda Automobiles provided the UAE-based global philanthropic organization with a transportation solution to facilitate the organization’s activities at Expo 2020 Dubai, where Dubai Cares participated under the theme, “The Future is Human.” The Group offered one of its Audi vehicles to Dubai Cares to be used during the six-month-long event.

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Cares, said “Generous support from local partners like Al Nabooda Automobiles helped make the Dubai Cares engagements at Expo 2020 Dubai the huge success they were. We thank Al Nabooda Automobiles for their partnership during the event and for playing a role in helping us create greater awareness about the transformative role of education in changing lives for underprivileged children and youth around the world.”

Neil Lines, General Manager for Audi at Al Nabooda Automobiles, said: “It was a real privilege to support a humanitarian organization that touches so many lives internationally, at a local level. We are delighted to have been able to facilitate the transport needs of Dubai Cares with Audi during this world class event.”

Dubai Cares’ engagements at Expo 2020 Dubai included the Dubai Cares Pavilion, RewirEd Summit, Dignified Storytelling and the RewirEd Global Declaration on Connectivity for Education.