UAE community can support the initiative by ordering the special dishes at one of the participating restaurants from

Proceeds from the initiative will be directed towards Dubai Cares’ school feeding programs

The initiative kicks off on World Food Day on 16 October and will run until 31 December, 2022

Dubai, UAE: Marking the World Food Day, which is celebrated globally on October 16th each year, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and award-winning author Flavel Monteiro, have jointly launched the “Dine. Feed. Educate” initiative to raise funds in support of the education of underprivileged children globally.

The initiative, which runs until 31 December, 2022, promises to offer diners from across the UAE a platform to turn their love of gastronomy into an opportunity to empower underprivileged children through access to quality education by supporting Dubai Cares’ school feeding programs.

The unique initiative will feature 7 unique dishes in honor of the UAE’s 7 emirates that are prepared by renowned chefs from 7 restaurants across Dubai. Food lovers from across the country can support “Dine. Feed. Educate” by visiting the participant restaurants and ordering the special dish curated especially for this initiative. Proceeds from the initiative will be directed towards Dubai Cares’ school feeding programs.

Lack of access to nutritious school meals affects the futures of millions of the world’s poorest children. School feeding programs help provide incentives for the most vulnerable children to return to school. They contribute towards improving school attendance and enrollment, decreasing economic burdens on families, improving the nutrition levels of children in countries where malnutrition and stunting is widespread and supporting local economy.

“The UAE community has a rich history of coming together to support global issues. In collaboration with Flavel Monteiro and seven participating restaurants, we are proud to launch the “Dine. Feed. Educate” fundraising initiative on the World Food Day, which is a reminder of the hunger and food security challenges many countries continue to face today and prevent children from receiving an education. By joining the initiative, diners will be contributing to the success of Dubai Cares’ school feeding programs, which are one of the most effective ways to ensure that children can attend school and benefit from a life of equal opportunities,” said Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Cares.

“The food industry in the UAE is increasingly becoming a force for good by supporting social causes that have a far-reaching impact. Our “Dine. Feed. Educate” fundraising initiative provides both restaurants as well as diners from across the country the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children for whom school meals are the only way to attend and stay in school. The initiative invites foodies to enjoy exceptional international dishes from the prestigious kitchens of acclaimed chefs, while also supporting Dubai Cares’ school feeding programs. So, together, let’s dine, feed and educate,” said Flavel Monteiro.

Featuring a diverse mix of cuisines including Asian-Japanese, Italian, French, Indian, Greek and British, the list of participating restaurants includes: 3 Fils, Belcanto, Brasserie Boulud, Mint Leaf of London Dubai, Mythos Kouzina & Grill, Taiko Dubai and The Nine.

School Health and Nutrition (SHN) is a key thematic of Dubai Cares’ programmatic approach towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education. Dubai Cares’ SHN portfolio spans across more than 11 countries in Africa, South East Asia, Occupied Palestinian Territories and the Caribbean, among others. To date, Dubai Cares has provided nutritious food to 509,295 children in schools.

-Ends-

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 21 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae