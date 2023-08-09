Dubai, UAE: Nakheel, the world-leading waterfront real estate master developer, recently participated in the annual Huawei Developer Conference held at Songshan Lake in Dongguan, China. Organised by Huawei, a global leader in digital technology, the conference focused on technical innovation across areas including AI, big data, and cloud-native landscapes.

Nakheel’s participation in the Huawei Developer Conference 2023 underlines the company’s commitment to the Chinese market. Nakheel is dedicated to providing exceptional experiences for its customers, in line with the company’s brand promise to build happiness and prosperity. Nakheel’s participation at the conference reinforced the organisation’s commitment to smart living, futuristic communities and digital innovation.

Rasha Hasan, Chief Commercial Officer at Nakheel, said: “At the Huawei Developer Conference we showcased Nakheel’s technological innovations, giving us the opportunity to connect with other industry visionaries and business leaders. The Huawei Developer Conference also provided possibilities to explore further opportunities for collaboration and innovation in the digital space in the future.”

Nakheel presented its latest digital technologies at a dedicated booth during the event. Visitors had the chance to embark on an interactive augmented reality experience taking them on an immersive journey through project interiors, allowing them to explore Nakheel's developments in more detail. This included Como Residences, an exclusive development on Palm Jumeirah offering luxurious living experiences; Palm Beach Towers, residential towers that blends style and luxury; and Rixos Hotel & Residences, a new waterfront development on Dubai Islands providing an elevated lifestyle.

Nakheel also featured an interactive map that allowed visitors to explore Nakheel’s portfolio across Dubai. Nakheel also owns and operates Dragon Mart in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which is the largest Chinese retail trading hub in the world, outside of mainland China. Dragon Mart is 1.2km long and features over 3,500 stores and was established in 2007.

Media enquiries

ASDA’A BCW

+9714450600

nakheel@bcw-global.com

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com)

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents, and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas, and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness as its core objective, NCM’s three pillars are: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology, and international best practices. Nakheel Community Management is responsible for approximately 700,000 residents across 18 master communities and 50,000 units.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel’s expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five-star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts, and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, and Veneto.