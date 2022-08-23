Dubai, UAE/ Germany: Dubai-based conglomerate DAMAC Group has announced it is exploring investment opportunities in Germany with an estimated spend of up to €1 billion.

Hussain Sajwani, Chairman of the DAMAC Group best known for its luxury real estate development in the Middle East and globally is particularly interested in data centre and tech-related opportunities, and the company is currently on a fact-finding mission in Germany to research the market and possibly identify mutually beneficial partners.

“It's a very interesting time now in Germany, especially for future-oriented industries and the country has a lot of opportunities in sectors such as data centres. I see a lot of opportunity and potential, especially in Eastern Germany that I would like to explore and learn more,” Sajwani said.