Dubai landmarks to light up in blue in support of World Autism Awareness Day

Campaign aims to increase awareness on the importance of accepting autism diagnosis

100 Emirati children to be included in the free comprehensive diagnostic assessment Initiative throughout the month of April

Free consultation sessions to be provided to children suspected of having autism

Over 5, 700 screens in public places to display the campaign awareness messages

Dubai: Under the patronage of H.H Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the 16th annual awareness campaign will be launched on April 2 – the World Autism Awareness Day.

On this occasion, Hisham Abdullah Al Qassim, Chairman of the Dubai Autism Center, said: “The patronage of H.H Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, for the annual campaign to raise awareness of autism emphasizes the keenness that our leadership attaches to empowering people of determination and ensuring their rights as an integral part of the community and the sustainable development process,”

Al Qassim also prized the role of our partners from government and private sectors for supporting the campaign, appreciating their efforts in achieving the goals of the national policy to empower people of determination.

About the campaign’s message, Mohammed Al Emadi, Director General of the Dubai Autism Center said: “To achieve the objectives of Decree No. (26) of 2021 regarding our community awareness’s role, the Dubai Autism Center launched its sixteenth autism awareness campaign this year to shed light on the importance of accepting the autism diagnosis, especially in the early intervention stage, to empower children diagnosed with autism and integrate them into society as an integral part of it, on the approach of the national autism policy,”

Al Emadi stated that the Dubai Autism Center seeks to achieve the campaign’s message through two initiatives launched by the Center, namely the initiative of free consultation sessions announced last year, and the initiative of free comprehensive diagnostic assessment for 100 Emirati children announced last month with the support of Emirates NBD.

In this regard, Al Emadi extended his thanks and appreciation to Emirates NBD, the strategic partner of the campaign, and the supporter of the free assessment initiative. He also thanked Dubai Chambers, Dubai Holding, Dubai Investments, Dubai Duty Free, Union Coop, and wasl Asset Management Group.

Al Emadi praised the support of the Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the Dubai Health Authority, the Emirates National Oil Company "ENOC", the Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai Airports, Dubai Duty Free, Zee Entertainment, Vox Cinemas, Roxy Cinemas, Novo Cinemas, Hypermedia Advertising, aswaaq, Ski Dubai, Mirdif Hills, and Sports Society.

Al Emadi indicated that the campaign has been devoted to the media and through digital screens, which exceeded 7,500 screens located in the RTA’s metro and bus stations as well as gas stations, shopping centers, and various public places around the UAE to educate society about the importance of accepting and empowering individuals with autism and integrating them into society.

H.E. Hamad Mubarak Buamim, President and CEO, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry said: "We affirm our commitment in Dubai Chambers to cooperate with our partners in the public and private sectors to serve the development goals of the emirate and to help all components of society play their natural role in the development process of our country. We are proud of our contribution. In achieving the vision of the wise leadership in the field of integrating and empowering people of determination in society according to well-studied plans and strategies in line with best practices and international and local standards.

“We are keen in Dubai Chambers to support the annual campaign to raise awareness of autism, launched by the Dubai Autism Center, to enhance efforts aimed at raising the level of community awareness on autism, in line with the national policy to empower people of determination,” he added.

The campaign also includes several awareness webinars across schools and public departments aimed at increasing public awareness and promoting a better understanding about the various challenges related to individuals with autism and how community’s support and understanding is important for inclusion.

It is worth noting that on April 2nd, landmarks around the globe light up blue in honor of World Autism Awareness Day. This year, as usual, a number of government and private institutions will light up their buildings in blue, which include Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame, Ain Dubai, Tolerance Bridge, Dubai Water Canal Waterfall, and Global Village.

Founded by a decree of the ruler of Dubai in 2001, Dubai Autism Center is a non-profit organization that aims to provide specialized services to take care for children with autism and provide support for their families and their caregivers. The financial resources of the center consist of subsidies, donations and any charitable endowments for the welfare of the center.

In 2017, the Dubai Autism Center moved to its new headquarters located on an area of 90,000 square feet, covering a total built-up area of 166,000 square feet in Al Garhoud. The number of students enrolled in its school this year has reached 115 students, who are received in facilities that have been fully equipped to suit their needs. It contains 34 classrooms, 22 motor therapy clinics, 18 speech therapy clinics, 3 rooms specialized in sensory therapy, and a number of laboratories, and medical clinics, all designed according to the latest specialized international standards, providing the appropriate educational environment for children with autism.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that begins early in childhood and lasts throughout a person's life. ASD can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges. According to recent studies, one in 44 children is affected by ASD.

