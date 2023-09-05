DUBAI, UAE: Dubai Airports Youth Council (DAYC) made a significant mark on the global aviation stage, collaborating with Dubai Police Airport Youth Council, to participate in the ICAO Air Navigation World 2023 event in Montreal, Canada last week.

Hosted by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a specialised United Nations agency, this was the first edition of the event and was held under the theme ‘Shaping the Skies of Tomorrow: Addressing Key Issues and Technologies in Air Navigation and Safety’.

In Montreal, aviation professionals and experts came together to explore the latest innovations and challenges, focusing on aviation safety and efficiency. DAYC’s participation solidified Dubai Airports’ commitment to developing youth in the aviation industry, in line with the UAE Government’s vision of harnessing their talent and empowering the leaders of tomorrow.

Commenting on the partnership, Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, said: "Attending Air Navigation World 2023 allowed us to showcase the skills and potential of youth in the UAE. The UAE Government advocates youth empowerment, constantly creating new ways for youth to shoulder responsibilities, innovate, and contribute to the welfare of the wider community. Our participation is a testament to the UAE’s leading status in global aviation, and we’re proud to have collaborated on an international stage to foster the future leaders of the industry."

Further to offering insights into the vision, mission and objectives for the aviation industry's evolution and the youth's role in addressing it, the group showcased an array of innovative, youth-led projects that were successfully integrated into Dubai Airports' operations. These included the Passenger Flow Model (PFM) and several AI-based initiatives that support operational efficiency and ensure seamless guest experience at every touchpoint at Dubai International (DXB), even during peak times.

DAYC representatives also met with His Excellency Fahad Saeed Mohammed Abdullah Al Raqbani, Ambassador of the UAE to Canada, to share their work in bridging the gap between experience and innovation, pioneering projects, and its pivotal role in shaping the future of aviation.

