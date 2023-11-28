Dubai, UAE: Dubai Airports welcomed the second cohort of its Future Faces Programme, a one-year training and development initiative designed to attract and recruit the next generation of UAE national graduates in line with its Emiratisation drive.

The annual programme provides Emirati graduates, particularly those with STEM (Science, Technology, and Engineering, and Mathematics) backgrounds, with the opportunity to gain a holistic understanding of airport operations, through three rotational phases across a diverse range of cross-functional job roles. This includes critical areas such as Strategy, HR, and Operations, with a specific focus on AOCC (Airport Operation Control Center) and Airside Operations.

In addition to hands-on experience, participants receive focused career planning and personalised feedback and guidance from industry leaders.

Graduates who successfully complete the programme, which aligns with Dubai Airports’ commitment to nurturing local talent and strengthening, will have the opportunity to kickstart and further develop their careers at the world’s biggest international airport.

Dubai Airports collaborates with reputable universities across the UAE to attract Emirati graduates interested in pursuing a career in the aviation sector. The next Future Faces Programme will open in May 2024.

