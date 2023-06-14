Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Airports is working with its key service partners to ensure that pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia for the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage have a smooth and seamless start to their journey at Dubai International (DXB). Saudia will be operating the first official Hajj flight from DXB Terminal 1 on June 22.

As part of the steps taken by Dubai Airports to improve operational efficiency and maintain service levels from the kerb to the boarding gates during the Hajj season, dedicated counters have been allocated at check-in, passport control and security. Special departure gates have also been arranged for accommodating Hajj flights.

Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Head of Hajj Committee at Dubai airport, urged all travellers to arrive at Dubai International (DXB) four hours before their scheduled flight departure to complete all travel procedures comfortably. In addition, he advised Hajj travellers to ensure the validity of all their travel documents, including passport, Emirates ID, and Hajj permit prior to arriving at the airport.

"It will get quite busy in the coming weeks as the Hajj season coincides with the summer travel peak, but the teams at DXB have completed the necessary planning and preparation to meet and exceed the expectations of our guests. We are ready to give the Hajj pilgrims a special welcome this year”, he said.

While Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners to make the airport experience seamless, travellers can follow a few simple tips to smoothen their journey through the airport.

Be aware of the latest travel regulations and ensure that you have all the necessary documents with the required validity before reaching the airport. For those travelling with families, children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process. Weighing luggage at home, checking documents in advance, and being prepared for security checks can save a lot of time at the airport. Use the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport. Friends and families using private vehicles are advised to use the airport’s designated car parks or valet service to receive their guests in comfort as access to the Arrivals forecourt in Terminals 1 and 3 is limited to only public transport and other authorised airport vehicles. DXB guests can access the customer contact centre through calling direct number (04-224 5555), email at customer.care@dubaiairports.ae, webchat through the Dubai Airports and DXB&more websites, or using Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The Hajj committee comprises key service partners including Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai Customs, Dubai Health Authority, dnata, Emirates, flydubai, Saudi Airlines, and flynas

-Ends-

About Dubai Airports