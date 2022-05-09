Dubai, UAE: Dubai Airports has confirmed that the Northern Runway Rehabilitation project at Dubai International (DXB) is ready to commence from today, May 9 until June 22, 2022.

The essential works being carried out will see the world’s busiest international airport’s operations reduce to a one runway operation. To minimise disruption to our guests more than 1,000 flights per week are scheduled to arrive and depart from Dubai World Central (DWC) during the 45-day period, with the majority of those flights being operated by flydubai, Spice Jet and Indigo.

As always, Dubai Airports is working with the airlines, control authorities, commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth and comfortable guest experience for all customers. Those travelling during this short transition period can make their journey smooth and comfortable by following a few simple tips:

Check departure airport and terminal before travelling by contacting the chosen airline or by visiting https://www.dubaiairports.ae/.

travelling by contacting the chosen airline or by visiting https://www.dubaiairports.ae/. Use the complimentary bus service between all terminals at DXB and DWC.

Take advantage of special rates with Uber using code DWC2022 on the Uber App.

Passengers travelling from DWC can enjoy complimentary parking at the airport.

Enjoy DWC’s facilities including restaurants, duty free shopping and lounges to relax before your flight.

-Ends-

About Dubai Airports

Dubai Airports is the operator of both of Dubai’s airports – Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC).

As integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve the experience of our customers whilst maintaining a sustainable business.

With 29.1m passengers in annual traffic in 2021, DXB retained its rank as the world’s number one international airport for the eighth consecutive year.

DXB is also ranked among the top ten for international cargo volumes, as reported by Airports Council International.

DXB has received Airport Health Accreditation from the ACI for its hygiene and safety regime two years running.

High resolution images of DXB available here: Media Library

For media inquiries, please contact: Mai Bakry