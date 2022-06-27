Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Hajj Committee at Dubai Airports has announced that it has finalised preparations to ensure a smooth and seamless airport experience for customers who will be travelling for the Islamic pilgrimage of Hajj to Saudi Arabia in the coming days and weeks.

Dubai Airports’ Hajj Committee which comprises representatives from key service partners including Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai Customs, Dubai Health Authority, flydubai, Emirates, Saudi Airlines and flynas among others – met recently to put the final measures in place across DXB’s terminals.

According to the Committee the operator has earmarked dedicated counters at check-in, immigration, and security, while special departure gates have been arranged to accommodate passengers travelling on Hajj flights.

Mohammad Al Marzouqi, Head of the Hajj Committee at Dubai Airports, said that pilgrims must arrive at the airport four hours before their scheduled departure to ensure they have adequate time to complete travel procedures.

“We urge all pilgrims to check that they have the required valid documents, and ensure they have their passport, Emirates ID, vaccinations cards and Hajj Permit ready before they arrive at the airport. As always, we are also arranging some gifts including umbrellas, copies of the holy Quran, and first aid kits to welcome the Hajjis at DXB. It will be an exceptionally busy period at the airport due to the seasonal rush and we want our guests to have the smoothest experience possible,” he added.

Saudia will operate the first official Hajj flight from Dubai, departing from DXB with a Dubai government delegation for Madinah on June 30.

