Dubai, UAE: Dubai Airports is boosting Emiratis in frontline roles with first batch of graduates of its state-of-the-art emergency services training programme structured to develop a world-class Emirati firefighting team at Dubai International (DXB) trained to the highest industry and professional standards and ready to respond to any possible emergency. Following this first batch of graduates, which included 23 trainees, Dubai Airports is actively recruiting the next cohort of Emiratis to join its world class firefighting team.

The new programme, empowers and enables nationals to succeed in the Airport Fire Services department and improve their broader professional competence in the aviation sector. Graduates completed a 14-week intensive training programme that comprised six weeks of English language training provided in partnership with the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) followed by an intensive eight-week firefighting training programme provided through International Fire Training Centre-Serco at Dubai World Central (DWC) airport.

Dubai Airports maintains one of the largest airport fire services departments in the world across two airports. The department is fully equipped with a fleet of Aviation Rosenbauer vehicles armed with the latest aircraft firefighting technologies and safety controls, domestic vehicles, MICC (Mobile incident Command vehicle) to monitor incidents, water tankers, as well as rescue stairs vehicles at each location.

Majed Al Joker, Dubai Airports Chief Operating Officer, said: “This initiative is aligned with the UAE’s national agenda and is part of Dubai Airports’ broader commitment to support our Emiratisation goals while empowering young Emirati leaders to compete and become part of the workforce at one of world’s most important aviation hubs.”

UAE nationals seeking to apply to join the Dubai Airports fire services training programme can access the application via this link https://careers.dubaiairports.ae/

About Dubai Airports

Dubai Airports is the operator of both of Dubai’s airports – Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC).

As integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve the experience of our customers whilst maintaining a sustainable business.

DXB is the world’s number one airport by international passenger traffic and among the top ten for international cargo volumes, as reported by Airports Council International.

Some 88 international carriers currently connect DXB to 200 destinations across 97 countries.

All passenger services, 150 plus retail and F&B outlets across DXB operate round the clock.

DXB has received Airport Health Accreditation from the ACI for its hygiene and safety regime.

High resolution images of DXB available here: Media Library

