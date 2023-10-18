Dubai, UAE – du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), , today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind marketplace portal where customers can now buy a vast range of ICT products online regardless of the service provider they are using. The innovative offering represents the evolution of enterprise by facilitating access to a suite of highly innovative ICT solutions.

Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Office (Acting) at du said: "We are thrilled to to launch this unprecedented marketplace portal. Our objective is to develop an ecosystem that enhances access to ICT solutions and creates a seamless and outstanding customer experience. At the core of this offering is our commitment to providing top-notch services that cater to the diverse needs of our clients."

du intends to work with CloudBlue, to build a powerful platform that not only automates complex processes but also ensures a seamless experience for customers. With the extensive catalogue from public cloud providers, security and business application vendors, customers will have access to a diverse range of cloud offerings to support their growth and business needs.

The marketplace will be hosted on Azure within the UAE, and its key features would include the swift enablement of new products and offerings for customers, faster time-to-market, and eliminating the hassle of enterprise licensing management.With a diverse range of cutting-edge products, du is empowering consumers with opportunities to harness the power of ICT, paving the way for a future marked by innovation and inclusivity.

