Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has announced its participation at the World Police Summit, taking place from 14-17 March 2022 at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020. As a prime sponsor, du will showcase its latest next-generation solutions and technologies and share best practices in an effort to support security forces empower a better quality of life for all.



Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said: “du is proud to participate in the World Police Summit to showcase the latest innovations enabled by high-bandwidth low-latency 5G mobile networks and blockchain technology. Digital transformation trends within the security industry present new and exciting business opportunities while introducing more sophisticated threats – accelerating the need for secure and reliable connections at the edge of the network. In line with the UAE National Agenda, our solutions at the event will further support Dubai’s position as a global smart economy leader whilst contributing to Dubai Police’s transformation and sustainability vision.”

With decades of experience, du has strengthened its comprehensive in-house capabilities and developed an extensive portfolio of 5G, video analytics, mobile applications, blockchain and digital security solutions. Attendees at the World Police Summit will be able to meet du’s team of industry experts, and learn more about the following:



Blockchain Edge Platform: du will showcase use cases such as digital identity verification through blockchain technology. du Blockchain Edge provides seamless digital experiences and solutions, guaranteeing scalability and empowering entities to contribute to the UAE’s knowledge-based journey which supports the UAE Blockchain Strategy 2021, as well as the Dubai Paperless Strategy.



Digital Security: du’s Cyber Defense portal is designed to increase the cybersecurity skills of any mission critical workforce or public safety staff. It detects threats, responds to security breaches, and ensures compliance across on-premises environments and clouds.



Wickr App: A mobile application that provides a platform for voice and video calls, chat rooms and emergency rooms with innovative features such as video sharing and document sharing in a completely secure network.



5G Drone: A secure, highly available solution used by mission critical organisations for multiple use cases including surveillance, first response in case of accidents, tracking and monitoring, dispatch to hazardous fields and so many use cases.

The World Police Summit will host a dedicated exhibition along with six conferences, five special event features and over 150 internationally renowned organisations exhibiting the latest innovations and technologies in the security landscape. The conferences will host over 200 speakers from world leading intergovernmental and government organisations including INTERPOL, United Nations, ROADPOL, GCCPOL and others.

