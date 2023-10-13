du aims form strategic partnerships to amplify its impact and contribute to a more sustainable and connected society

Dubai, UAE – du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), is has announced its participation at GITEX Global 2023, focusing on the key themes of sustainability, innovation, and technology. This year's participation aims to build on the momentum of the UAE's vision for a sustainable future, with a strong commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Under the theme of "Shaping a sustainable tomorrow through advanced technology," du is aligning its efforts to the UAE's strategic vision while positioning itself as a catalyst for positive change and innovation. By equipping government entities with a reliable network, du envisions a future where innovation meets technology and sustainability, enabling the full potential of digital in every organization.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said: "At GITEX Global 2023, we are proud to showcase our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and digital empowerment. As an integral part of the UAE's journey towards a sustainable future, du is dedicated to leveraging advanced technology and forging strategic partnerships to drive positive change and make a lasting impact on our society."

Located in Sheikh Saeed Hall, du has constructed its stand using completely recyclable materials, emblematic of its commitment to environmental stewardship. Demonstrating its commitment to sustainable practices, du has also increased the greenery on the stand by 40%, adding aesthetic value and bringing an element of sustainability to the overall design.

Fostering Collaboration for a Sustainable Future

du's participation in GITEX Global 2023 centers around three key pillars: Technology, Innovation and Digitalization, and Sustainability. Each pillar represents du's commitment to utilizing technology for the betterment of society, revolutionizing industries, and fostering sustainable practices.

Under the Technology pillar, du is harnessing cutting-edge solutions to create a better society. The Future Factory showcase brings together robotics and automation in manufacturing, promoting sustainability and Industry 4.0. Similarly, in the Future of Farming and Agriculture showcase, du highlights smart farming and agricultural technology to maximize efficiency and sustainable practices.

Innovation and Digitalization drive du's efforts to empower businesses and government entities. Through cloud migration, AI, IoT, and blockchain, du enables digital transformation, driving efficiency and competitiveness. The Future of Education and Future of Wellness and Healthcare showcases demonstrate du's commitment to transforming the education and healthcare sectors through technological advancements.

Sustainability is a core focus for du, exemplified through initiatives like the solar-powered mobile tower and the Connected Recycling showcase. By promoting eco-friendly solutions and minimizing environmental impact, du is driving positive change in the community and supporting a green economy.

At GITEX Global 2023, du will demonstrate its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and digitalization through a variety of showcases. These showcases highlight the company's collaborations with key partners, including government entities and industry leaders, to implement sustainable practices and drive technological advancements.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae