Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), held a dedicated event at Ritz Carlton hotel in Dubai to celebrate and appreciate the learners across the organisation who challenged themselves in engaging programmes. Every year, the People Learning & Growth team at du recognizes learning champions who surpassed themselves in adopting technical and soft skills.

On this occasion, du welcomed His Excellency, Dr. Thani Al Zayoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade. H.E. Dr. Thani delivered a speech in which he shared his own journey where he led high-level discussions around diversification opportunities for the country whilst attracting the best talents and competencies to serve the strategic direction of the UAE to become a pillar of business transformation.

His Excellency Dr. Thani said: “As the UAE transforms its economy in preparation for the next 50 years, we are pursuing an ambitious reform agenda designed to foster sustainable long-term growth and accelerate economic diversification. This is built on three core pillars: expanding trade with key partners around the world, increasing capital inflows and enhancing our industrial base by leveraging advanced technology. Driving each of these ambitions is the fundamental principle that the UAE economy is open to the world, a place that welcomes new industries, new talents, new products and services and, ultimately, new ideas.”

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said: “Our efforts lie hand-in-hand with the renowned UAE National Innovation Strategy, which we believe will carry a crucial impact for the future of our nation. Learning is an effort that is inter-generational by nature which represents a journey here at du. As we continuously encourage individuals to take control of their learning path, each and every one upheld the “Curiosity value”. The journey starts from within, and we look forward to carry more innovative solutions to ensure our organisation becomes even more resilient and is powered to endorse ever-growing capabilities.”

The occasion this year celebrated over 200 fellow employees who embraced their own learning journey and undertook knowledge-driven initiatives whilst leveraging next-generation technologies.

The 2022 edition held a special thanks to all fellow graduates from the Harvard Manager Mentor Program as well as multiple Huawei certificated courses. Recently, Huawei Seeds for the Future graduates joined a pool of more than 12,000 students from over 500 universities, gaining endorsement from more than 180 heads of state and high-level government officials.

As of today, more than 2,000 du employees and emerging Emirati talent have participated in competitive learning programs, joining a pool of highly skilled professionals geared to power the future of the organisation.

