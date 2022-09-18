The leading digital telco facilitates emerging local talent within the company and wider telecommunications and ICT industry

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has confirmed its participation at the upcoming Ru’ya, Careers Redefined event on September 20-22 at Dubai World Trade Center. At the event, du will provide optimum touchpoints for Emirati talent to connect with the digital-first telco which is an employer of choice for emerging Emirati talent in the ICT sector.

du is at the forefront of developing Emirati talent by helping them develop and grow, aligning with its commitment to contribute to the UAE’s knowledge economy vision. In addition to strategic plans and programs that tap into a futuristic pool of Emirati talent, du’s learning and development team prioritizes training UAE nationals and enhance their skills through the Harvard Executive Leadership Program, supporting them in gaining role-specific certifications and by helping them develop technical and soft skills.

At the event, du will showcase an interactive and engaging touchpoints and digital activities for Emirati talent to explore. Participants who are looking to start careers in the ICT sector will be able to apply for vacancies, internships, and summer jobs through live interviews, inspiring and empowering them to shape their future careers while also having the opportunity to engage with du executives and graduate trainees.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, du said: “Emirati talent is a valuable resource towards achieving the future progress of the UAE, which is why du is committed to becoming the employer of choice for emerging Emirati talent in the ICT sector. Our participation in Ru’ya, Careers Redefined fair aims to support Emirati graduates and unlock the potential of a talent pipeline that fosters the economic imperatives of the UAE’s knowledge-based economy. During this time, we aim to connect with as much local talent as possible, explore the next phases of their development, and inspire them to pursue a career in the ICT sector.”

Through its numerous initiatives, training and professional development programs, du has become one of the most successful Emiratisation companies in the industry. The telco has taken steps to developing the best local talent through industry partnership. Further, du has registered its highly qualified Emirati employees with outstanding executive programs such as INSEAD, Huawei Executive Leadership Program and the Women Leaders Program at the University of Ashridge, UK. Also, in collaboration with Huawei, du’s “Seed of the Future” program will give fresh Emirati graduates an opportunity to visit du offices and get exposure and knowledge in the technical areas of the organization.

In addition to UAE nationals within the company, du enables Emirati talent externally through various partnerships with universities, offering internship opportunities and mentoring students in capstone projects. The company's strategy focuses on recruiting young Emiratis and attracting talent through its ongoing participation in various recruitment fairs across the UAE and open recruitment through universities and academic institutions.

