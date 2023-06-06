Innovative podcast series to address sustainability issues and celebrate UAE's achievements and initiatives

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), today announced the launch of its first-ever Arabic Sustainability Podcast. Hosted by Abubaker ElTom- who is a sustainability researcher, this innovative podcast will feature insightful discussions with high-level expert guest speakers. The podcast's primary focus is to address urgent sustainability concerns while simultaneously creating a wealth of sustainability-related knowledge in Arabic.

"We are immensely proud to introduce the pioneering Arabic Sustainability Podcast in the UAE, as it exemplifies our unwavering commitment to advocating for sustainable practices and heightening awareness about vital environmental and social concerns," said Adel Al Raees, Head of Corporate Communications & Protocol at du. "With this podcast, we aspire to engage our audience in meaningful conversations and foster a positive transformation within our community by raising the level of Arabic sustainability content in our region "

The first season of this podcast series will cover a wide range of sustainability topics such as the basics of sustainability, debunking climate change myths, exploring the roles of volunteering, community engagement, and non-governmental organizations in promoting sustainable development. Featured experts will also discuss the challenges and opportunities in recycling, the importance of transparent sustainability reporting, and how organizations can foster a culture of sustainability. Additionally, the discussions will examine consumer behaviour and demand for sustainable products, and the role of media in raising public awareness about sustainability.

The du Sustainability Podcast will be available for streaming on major podcast platforms, and all social media channels. For more information, visit www.du.ae/sustainability .

