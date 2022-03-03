The year-long community partnership will be met across collaborative events to promote interdisciplinary knowledge transfers and drive disruptive technologies such as AI, IoT and 5G

The signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding coincided with the event launch of the first INSEAD Technology, Media & Telco Alumni Club UAE

The event hosted a gathering of leading tech industry experts and featured fireside chats, panel discussions, and masterclasses about Design thinking, AI, Digital work and 5G driven innovation in the UAE

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has signed a memorandum of understanding with INSEAD National Alumni Association in the UAE (NAA UAE) to stimulate collaborations with the alumni network on thought leadership, academia and disruptive innovations that drives technology advancements in the UAE. The signing ceremony followed an event that gathered experts in the fields of tech and academia to stimulate discussions around 5G, AI, Design thinking and the future of digitization in the workplace.

The partnership aims to strengthen UAE’s position as an innovation hub and attract start-up from the global INSEAD alumni network to further stimulate knowledge transfers and accelerate the deployment of 5G, IoT and AI in the country. du and INSEAD NAA’s newly launched Technology, Media & Telco (TMT) Alumni Club will build an ecosystem of partnerships and experts across a sharing platform for ICT innovation in the UAE, whilst enhancing collaborative prospects among INSEAD alumni members and du. In that capacity, du and INSEAD NAA UAE will organize expert events across the fields of Technology, Media, Telecoms to exchange knowledge and expertise.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer, du, said: “du is a futuristic innovative telecom pushing 5G and IoT advanced in UAE to a new heights. As an active innovation leader in the country and wider region, du is committed to support the local community to push technology excellence and innovation to new heights by partnering with world-class academic academia, as the latter shows key potential for effective acceleration.”

Natalie Sleiman, INSEAD alumna from the 2014 Global Executive MBA programme, President of the INSEAD Alumni Association in the UAE, said: “As the global business landscape moves towards a digital age, major paradigm shifts are expected in the fields of technology with a growing need for candidates who understand this shift and possess the ability to maneuver through these situations. As an association, we are committed to building global and local professional networking opportunities with our partners as well as a sharing platform that enables our members to stay on top of cutting-edge theories and practices, communicate effectively with each other and explore industry-specific issues.”

Onur Kirazci, the Ambassador for the Association’s Technology, Media and Telecoms (TMT) Club added, “our ambition is to foster an environment that helps creating value to our partners and the community at large. We look forward to working with du to expand the tech-enabled innovation eco-system in the UAE while accelerating learning and professional development for our members”.

Entitled ‘Leading Innovation and Technology Frontiers’, the event that ran prior to the signing ceremony ran a varied format of discussion opportunities including two masterclasses, panel discussions and a fireside chat with Saleem AlBlooshi, who in turn shared his thoughts on the role of technology, its challenges and opportunities and how to foster readiness in the industry.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

About INSEAD National Alumni Association of the United Arab Emirates

The INSEAD alumni network is organized under the INSEAD Alumni Association (IAA) founded by alumni in 1961 and representing all INSEAD alumni, and the NAA UAE represents INSEAD Alumni living in the UAE. It welcomes other NAA members and Alumni visiting the Emirates. INSEAD alumni association and clubs are the driving force behind INSEAD’s objective of keeping the diverse body of alumni connected and providing them with career growth opportunities through networking, career development and lifelong learning services.

INSEAD NAA UAE is one of the 49 National Alumni Associations representing 52 countries across the world.

About INSEAD, The Business School for the World

As one of the world’s leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society. Our research, teaching and partnerships reflect this global perspective and cultural diversity.

With locations in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi), and now North America (San Francisco), INSEAD's business education and research spans four regions. Our 166 renowned Faculty members from 41 countries inspire more than 1,500 degree participants annually in our Master in Management, MBA, Global Executive MBA, Specialised Master’s degrees (Executive Master in Finance and Executive Master in Change) and PhD programmes. In addition, more than 11,000 executives participate in INSEAD Executive Education programmes each year.

INSEAD continues to conduct cutting-edge research and innovate across all our programmes. We provide business leaders with the knowledge and awareness to operate anywhere. Our core values drive academic excellence and serve the global community as The Business School for the World.

