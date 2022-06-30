Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has announced its support for ‘Dubai Can’ an innovative citywide sustainability initiative launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to empower communities to reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles. In light of this initiative, the telco has implemented multiple initiatives at its new headquarters in Dubai Hills. du’s sustainable and technologically- advanced headquarters symbolize its journey to a leading digital telco with new values that drive a purpose-driven mindset and sustainable ethos.

du has launched an internal awareness campaign to encourage employees to reduce disposable plastic consumption and stopped selling plastic bottles through vending machines or catering partners. It has stopped the purchase of plastic water bottles for employees with plans to distribute reusable water bottles amongst staff. The telco has also announced competitions for staff with du and Dubai Can reusable bottles up for grabs. Additionally, the company has reduced the number of water dispensers and installed water filters in the new office to empower everyone to take small, every day actions to foster a more eco-friendly society.

Adel Al Raees, Head of Corporate Communications & Protocol – du said: “du is committed to building a sustainable and inclusive digital economy where everyone prospers. Our support of the Dubai Can initiative to combat plastic pollution aims to integrate sustainability into our organisational strategies with the health of both people and planet in mind. With sustainable ethos, our new HQ will accelerate our progress in making a positive impact – as well as our path ahead to do more.”

Dubai Can aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan and Dubai’s commitment to helping the UAE achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals and UAE NetZero 2050 initiative. In line with the government vision, du leverages innovation to create solutions that reduce its environmental footprint and help build a “greener” society. Its new HQ sets the course for further growth by transforming how du works and collaborates as well as its values, culture, and well-being.

About du

