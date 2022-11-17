Dubai, UAE: As the exclusive telecom partner, du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has successfully concluded its participation at AccessAbilities Expo, which took place the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The event provided a platform to empower over 50 million People with Disabilities who reside in the Middle East.

Adel Al Raees, Head of Corporate Communications & Protocol at du said: “du has made accommodating people of determination a priority by establishing goals, supporting and growing our collaborations, and ensuring that our inclusion initiatives extend beyond our walls to benefit our customers, our communities and society. As the Exclusive Telecom Partner for the AccessAbilities Expo, the largest international exhibition for people with disabilities in the Middle East, we are solidifying our commitment to ensure that every individual can be their most authentic self, allowing innovation and collaboration to flourish.”

du is committed to helping people of determination participate in society and increase their role in the community through numerous efforts and partnerships. Built on the success of the previous three editions, this year’s AccessAbilities Expo will provide even greater opportunities to explore the best and latest innovations and technologies from around the world that will enhance the lives of People with Determination.

In accordance with the UAE's objective to make the country accessible to all, du supports people of determination as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy to increase its community outreach and provide special offers and services. Through an exclusive offer, “You Matter”, people of determination can get 100% of the recharge amount as bonus credit with every balance recharge. Bonus credit of up to AED100 per month is valid for 30 days from the time of recharge and can be used for national and international calls.

-Ends-

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae