Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has made significant strides in advancing connectivity in the UAE through a collaboration with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA). Leveraging the latest multi-carrier aggregation technology, du has achieved an unprecedented milestone, achieving speeds of 10 Gbps over the 6GHz band during the collaborative 5G Advanced trial.

The 5G Advanced trial conducted by du, In collaboration with TDRA, marks a significant step forward in the telecommunications industry. By reaching speeds of 10 Gbps over the 6GHz band, du has showcased the immense potential this band holds for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) and demonstrated its commitment to realising a high-speed connected future.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at du said: "Our achievement of 10 Gbps in the 5G Advanced trial, driven by TDRA's guidance, signifies our unwavering commitment to unlock new possibilities and building a high-speed connected future. This achievement is a testament to the relentless pursuit of innovation in the telecom sector and paves the way for transformative opportunities across industries worldwide by exploring the capabilities of the 6GHz spectrum."

As a leader in the telecommunications industry, du remains focused on surpassing technical milestones and ensuring that users across the UAE benefit from unparalleled connectivity. With a focus on innovation and continuous improvement, du remains at the forefront of driving technological advancements in the telecommunications industry.

-Ends-

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae