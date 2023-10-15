Dubai, UAE – du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced its participation as the Official Telecom Partner at Expand North Star 2023, which will take place during the week of GITEX Global 2023. Under the theme "Dream Big. Do Bigger," du will offer attendees a variety of immersive experiences and opportunities to connect with industry experts in addition to supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through innovative products and services for the SOHO, Microbusiness and SME segments.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du said: "We are delighted to be the Official Telecom Partner at Expand North Star 2023. This event provides us with a unique platform to from around the world. At du , we are committed to supporting the growth and success of SMEs, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission. We look forward to showcasing our innovative products and services, and engage with startups and entrepreneurs who share our passion for innovation and digital solutions."

Visitors to the du stand can expect an interactive journey through various experiences. Upon entering, attendees can register their details using a mobile phone and create their own avatar, which will upgrade as they explore the stand. At the end of the journey, participants will receive giveaways and enjoy a beverage at the Connect café.

The stand will also feature a Silent DJ booth, where attendees can enjoy music through headphones and virtual reality glasses, creating an immersive and unique audio experience. Additionally, a creative platform will be available, showcasing artwork and graphical movements, along with educational content on turning inspiration into reality with digital solutions.

Startups will have the opportunity to network with other like-minded individuals and discover five SMEs showcasing their businesses at the exhibition. The product booth will provide further insights into du’s tailored products and services for startups, offering consultations on how to start and grow their businesses. Notable highlights will include Business Starter plans, Business Unlimited postpaid plans, and the Double Data Promo.

The Expand North Star workshop hub will feature informative speaking sessions by successful entrepreneurs and industry experts as well as the chance to participate in a certified workshop by registering through 2B limitless.

For more information, please visit www.du.ae

