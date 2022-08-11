Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has announced that holders of the Baraktna card can avail a 50% discount on standard Business Mobile Plan. The Baraktna card is issued by the Family Development Foundation in Abu Dhabi to Senior UAE Nationals and Residents aged 60 years and above.

du has announced a host of benefits for Baraktna cardholders, including exclusive offers and value-added extras to complement their lifestyles. du’s Business Mobile Plan offers unlimited national minutes within the UAE only and unlimited international minutes from the UAE for the covered destinations.

Jasim Al Awadi, Head of Government & Key Accounts at du said: “Connectivity is important for senior citizens to maintain professional, social, economic and cultural networks within the digital economy. We are pleased to introduce special offers for Baraktna card holders and play a role in increasing accessibility and providing all UAE residents with affordable and reliable mobile services.”

The telco’s offering is in line with du’s commitment to improving the quality of life of senior citizens and bring them closer to the opportunities offered by digitalization as part of du’s digital inclusion strategy.

