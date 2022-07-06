Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), in alignment with the vision of the UAE Government to create a better community for the elderly in the nation, has announced an exclusive offer to honour Emirati senior citizens and pensioners. Designed specifically to provide more value for money and mobile plan benefits to meet their communication requirements and improve their lifestyle., This offer is available to those holding a Thukher Card, Barakat Al Dar, Pension Card or Certificate, which will allow them to avail 50% discount on standard Business Mobile and Government Plans along with a variety of value-added extra services.

The special offer was launched during an exclusive event in partnership with the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA) with Jasim Al Awadi, Head of Government & Key Accounts, du in the presence of a large number of senior citizens. Later during the event, the du team also facilitated the elderly to activate the new attractive offer with the aim to serve the local community.

du’s Business Mobile Plan offers a bouquet of benefits, including unlimited national minutes within the UAE only and unlimited international minutes from the UAE for the covered destinations. du’s exclusive Government Plan is designed for exceptional people with benefits that are tailored to meet all their day-to-day professional and personal requirements.

The discount can be availed either through the du service centers or the du website.

For more information, please visit www.du.ae/seniors.

