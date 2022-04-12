Dubai, UAE: Despite being a basic human need, food is lacking for more than 820 million people around the world. du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has announced a unique Clean Plate Challenge to raise awareness about food insecurity and reducing waste.

As part of the challenge, du is encouraging people to share a personal goal on their social media channels to reduce food waste this Ramadan. For every goal shared for this campaign, du will donate AED25 to the Tarahum Charity Foundation, a food-based charity that provides food to families in need in the UAE. du volunteers will also be joining Tarahum in various parts of the UAE to distribute the food packages.

Adel Al Raees, Head of Corporate Communications & Protocol – du said: “Millions of families around the world don’t have the privilege of a full plate on any given day, or even a plate at all. In spirit of Ramadan, Clean Plate Challenges aims to raise awareness about food insecurity and encourage people to curb food waste. Through this initiative, we will also support Tarahum to support those who are in need of sufficient food resources to have a nutritious, prosperous chance at life.”

The Clean Plate Challenge is in alignment with du’s #RamadanInYou campaign, which focuses on giving back to the local community in a way that is both sustainable and engaging to all. During the Holy Month, du is also introducing a new feature on the du mobile app, which will enable the community to donate to the charity of their choice.

