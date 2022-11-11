Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) has announced the latest members to join the du Youth Council. The 2022 session embodies the fifth cycle of appointments, all of whom will aim to support the National Agenda’s youth empowerment and development objectives.

Noora Nasser has been named as the President of du Youth Council, Alya Al Shamsi has been confirmed as the Vice President, while Suhaila Alwali and Saeed Al Shehhi join as Youth Advisors to the Council. Further, Bashayer Alshehhi, Abdulla Buali, Abdalla Alzarooni, Khamis Alblooshi, Khalid Alsaabri, Mahra Alshamsi, Abrar Alhashmi and Shaikha Kamal have been welcomed to the Council as Youth Members.

du Youth Council, established in 2017 as part of the UAE leadership’s vision for future success at the national level, empowers Emirati youth within the organization to realize their professional potential through ICT and inspire the nation’s youth to pursue their careers in the telecommunications sector. It provides a unique platform that welcomes new concepts, ensures ideas are considered within the organization, reinforces the role of the youth, and encourages up-and-coming talent engagement.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae