Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) revealed du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), as the 5G telecommunications partner for Sikka Art and Design Festival 2022 from 15 – 24 March, offering a variety of creative activities and exhibitions to its visitors.

Under the partnership, du will provide the festival’s 10th edition with high-speed internet to support the new media projects featured in the program. These include Metaverse exhibitions, art workshops and interactive installations.

Under the theme 'Celebrating Art, Celebrating Growth,' the Sikka Art & Design Festival is presenting a number of contemporary projects within the Design and New Media House, including the anticipated launch of Biennale.IO 2022. The Festival will also offer a number of interactive installations, including: 'Mandarinizer,' an interactive installation that mirrors images of visitors against thousands of characters from China (Mandarinizer) on a mirror-like wall; and 'Unconscious,' which showcases how an artwork transforms across three different stages: physical, digital and virtual. Interested participants will be given the opportunity to assist to workshops on new media and many other unique events.

The Sikka Art and Design Festival will last for 10 days in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, and open doors to visitors to wander its alleyways and explore the distinguished activities from

6 - 11 p.m. on weekdays, 2 p.m. - 12 a.m. on Saturday, and 2 - 11 p.m. on Sunday. This festival within 'Dubai Destinations - Dubai Art Season' campaign until mid-April, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

For more information and to learn about the activities of Sikka Art and Design Festival 2022, you can follow the festival’s official Instagram account @sikkaplatform or visit the festival's official website https://www.sikkartandesign.com/ for updates of its daily activities.

