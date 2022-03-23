du also delivered a keynote speech on the role of telcos in cybersecurity

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), was announced as a founding partner of the GISEC Bug Bounty Program, which successfully concluded at the Dubai World Trade Centre during GISEC Global 2022, the largest and most influential cybersecurity event held in the GCC. The GISEC Bug Bounty Program ran live throughout the event and gathered a community of hackers, bug bounty hunters, InfoSec professionals and government end-users for whom du provided digital tools and capabilities to detect and recommend solutions for cyber threats at the cyber-battle ground.

With the support of du and the UAE Cybersecurity Council National Bug Bounty Programme, more than 100 international ethical hackers participated at the GISEC Bug Bounty initiative, during which they were tasked with hacking, identifying, and fixing certain software flaws in several different scenarios and mainframes, including electric cars, mobile phones, and drones.

Commenting on the partnership, Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer, du, said, “We are delighted to have acted as a founding partner at GISEC Global’s 2022 edition for the Bug Bounty Program. This ambitious challenge saw experts from all over the world collaborate on developing best practices in cybersecurity against the ensuing use cases that stem from the accelerated digital transformation experienced throughout the GCC. As we continue to further delve into rapid digitization efforts, I wish to thank GISEC Global and the UAE Cybersecurity Council National Bug Bounty Programme for choosing du and look forward to future editions.”

Upon delivering a keynote speech on the role of telcos in cybersecurity, Jasim Al Awadi, Head of Government & Key Accounts, du, said, “GISEC Global leads in driving strategic collaborations and disseminating new-age cybersecurity capabilities, and the telecommunications sector is a key stakeholder in this process. Considering the digital transformation under which telcos are submitted has seen du emerge as a regional point of referral for governments, enterprises and more desiring to take up a 5G journey. The latter is predicted to blow up data centers which are already experiencing an AI shift away from Malware as a reliable tool for cyber security.”

Under the theme - "Enabling Future Cybercities: Everything Enabling, Everything Secure" - GISEC Global focused on ethical hacking through several onsite features and activations. From 21-23 March, the event spanned across five stages and featured a dedicated Government Stage, including new content tracks focusing on healthcare, telecoms, critical infrastructure, and finance.

