Dubai, United Arab Emirates: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), and ZainTech, the integrated digital solution provider of Zain Group, today announced a strategic go-to-market partnership agreement aimed at unlocking synergies while embracing ESG principles towards a Net Zero future. The collaboration will enable both companies to offer enterprise customers an innovative and comprehensive suite of solutions across various areas, including Sustainability (IoT), Drones-as-a-Service (DaaS), Data Practice, Cloud Managed Services, and App Modernization, as well as international connectivity.



By combining their expertise and resources, du and ZainTech aim to empower businesses and government entities to streamline their digital transformation journeys. This partnership reinforces du’s and ZainTech’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of innovation, offering comprehensive solutions that address the evolving requirements of enterprises across industries.



Commenting on the partnership, Fahad Al Hassawi, du CEO said: "This strategic partnership with ZainTech underscores our commitment to delivering innovative and comprehensive solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers. By combining our strengths, we will empower organizations to make data-driven decisions, harness the potential of the cloud, and leverage advanced technologies like IoT and DaaS to drive transformative growth in the UAE."



Andrew Hanna, ZainTech CEO added, “This strategic agreement represents an acknowledgment that ZainTech and du share common values and ambitions. I’m confident that our collaboration will drive innovation and sustainable growth in the UAE by enabling businesses and governments to embrace ESG principles and leverage cutting-edge technologies to accelerate their digital transformation journeys, streamline operations, and achieve tangible business outcomes.”

This unique and strategic partnership will enable government entities and corporations to benefit from a single source for their digital transformation needs across the UAE.



About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.



About ZainTech

ZainTech is a regional digital solutions provider unifying Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company drives the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions, across the ICT stack including cloud, cybersecurity, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones, and emerging technologies.

ZainTech will leverage Zain’s global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates as well as in other key markets in the Middle East.

ZainTech forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain’s core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company’s many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately serves to support Zain’s vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider.



