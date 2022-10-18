Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today partnered with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to implement GreenLake for Aruba Wireless as-a-service offering to further accelerate its digital transformation. The announcement was made at GITEX Global 2022 – where du is presenting an innovative showcase under the theme ‘Powering Governments, Shaping The Emirates Reality’.

HPE GreenLake for Aruba is a comprehensive network-as-a-service (NaaS) offering designed to empower key wireless use cases including hybrid work/learning, connected retail, IoT and “hyper-aware” facilities, 5G handover/extension and more. As a result, du customers will gain more flexibility and agility in how they procure and operate their networks.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer, du said: “du is committed to implement the most advanced innovative solutions to ensure that our network is always ready to support forward-looking business objectives. With Aruba networking solutions delivered through the HPE GreenLake platform, du will be able to align network spend to usage needs, whilst enabling proactive network operations and service management.”

Leveraging next-generation technologies, du will bring secure, reliable wireless connectivity in-store and at the office, exceed customer expectations at outdoor locations and venues and provide an in-office experience to employees working from home while ensuring greater agility and flexibility that comes with as-a-service consumption.

Jacob Chako, Regional Director (MESA) at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company said: “We are pleased to support du’s digital transformation with HPE GreenLake for Aruba. It will accelerate du’s network operations at every step in the lifecycle by utilizing a managed and optimized network while enhancing efficiencies and giving du the agility to adopt and maximize its network capabilities.”

HPE GreenLake for Aruba is a comprehensive network-as-a-service (NaaS) offering that simplifies the process of procuring and deploying network resources and accelerates time-to-value. Through the implementation of the solution, du will further simplify IT operations, improve agility, and reduce cost by unifying management of network infrastructure as well as direct self-driving wide area networks (SD-WANs) for cloud-first enterprises.

