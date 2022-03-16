Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DTT Group, a globally regulated and a globally recognized leader with more than 20 years of proven track record and successful experience in the financial markets industry, today announced the launch of DTTcoins, a global crypto exchange established to provide crypto traders with the ultimate trading experience through its state-of-the-art platform, free crypto cabinet, competitive fees with institutional grade execution, and exceptional 24/7 multilingual support.

With more than 100 coins to trade, the DTTcoins trading platform was designed to meet the multitude of requirements from every type of trader, from beginner to institutional. With its leading-edge technology and all the indicators and tools a trader needs, no expense was spared in building an extraordinary platform to provide the most demanding clients with all the opportunities for profitable trading.

Walid Ead, Managing Partner of DTT Group commented: ‘With DTTcoins, we are introducing 20 years of Fintech expertise to the crypto world. Our mission is to empower the crypto community and at the same advance adoption regionally and globally and through DTTcoins’ end-to-end platform, traders can now buy, sell, store, transfer and freeze crypto coins in one user-friendly and secure platform.”

He added: “DTTcoins is part of DTT Group, a globally regulated and trusted broker; and his means our clients are guaranteed transparency and security, exceptional service and customer support, institutional grade execution, and highly competitive rates. In addition, we offer beginner and advanced traders free weekly webinars with our renowned financial experts; and we encourage traders to sign up for our free webinars to learn everything about cryptocurrency before they invest.”

DTTcoins is a Platinum sponsor of ‘Crypto Expo Dubai 2022’, taking place March 16-17 at Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City and the DTTcoins platform will be unveiled at the event for traders and crypto enthusiasts to learn more about DTTcoins and demo the platform at Booth 56.