DRE Investments announced starting granting companies the availability of working with franchise system, and the company started working on this system with 3 companies in New Cairo, Mokattam and Mansoura.



Mohamed Shaheen, DRE Investments sales director said that his company has strong accumulative experience that qualifies it to cooperate with other entities to be able to provide better services and benefit from these experiences, and to support the companies that cooperate with in sales and marketing.



He pointed that this cooperation achieves more expansion for his company and provide more services to the market, in addition to expansion in covering new districts, assuring that the company has an expansion plan in a number of branches in the governorates, especially with the great demand and interest from clients in the governorates with the appeal to buy and invest in the New Administrative Capital.



He noted that the company's expansion plan in a number of attractive areas in cities and governorates makes the opportunity available for more companies to obtain the franchise system from DRE Investments according to a unique and non-recurring agreement in the real estate market.



He added that the company decided to grant the first 10 companies the right to franchise free of charge and without paying any down payment, with a certain percentage concerning sharing the profits, which is a facilitating system that guarantees benefit for both parties, and also contributes in increasing the number of companies that cooperate with his company in the future within the franchise system.



Shaheen pointed that the state's urban development expansion that it is currently implementing guarantees various investment opportunities for all companies operating in the real estate market, as the real demand is directed towards the new cities that the state is currently implementing, especially the New Administrative Capital, which contributes in increasing the sales in the real estate market.

