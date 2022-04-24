On the occasion of the 45th Anniversary of the Establishment of Sino-Jordanian Diplomatic Relations:

AMMAN – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) has participated in the Amman Chinese Embassy ceremony marking the 45th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between China and Jordan. The celebration was held with the participation of government officials, diplomats, economists, and other dignitaries particularly those who contributed to maintaining closer ties between the two countries.

In his statement, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh referred to the strong bilateral relations that exist between China and Jordan, pointing out to the possibility of increased economic cooperation in the form of giant infrastructure projects in Jordan.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh went on to state that TAG.Global strived for strengthening relations between Jordan and China by conducting many programs that aim at spreading the Chinese language and culture at the local and Arab levels. He added that details about TAG.Global’s numerous and prosperous relations with China have been summarized in a 125-page booklet available on TAG.Global’s official website under the title “Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global China Relations”.

Moreover, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh said that one of the TAG.Global’s most prominent project was the establishment of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Confucius Institute in 2008 with the mission of disseminating the Chinese culture and language in the Arab region and around the globe. He added that the Institute is the first of its kind in the region that was established in collaboration with the Confucius Institute Headquarters/Hanban and Shenyang Normal University and is considered the first official Chinese language center to teach Chinese and the first Chinese Proficiency Test (HSK) center in Jordan.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his pride in the honor bestowed upon him by His Excellency the President of the People's Republic of China, Mr. Xi Jinping, in a special ceremony held in Cairo in 2016, where he received the Award for Outstanding Contributions to Sino-Arab Friendship - the first Chinese initiative of its kind. He noted that this gracious presidential gesture has greatly strengthened his commitment and sharpened his role in the development and continuation of relations between the two countries.

For his part, Ambassador Chen Chuandong thanked all China's friends in Jordan, affirming that the relations between the two countries have been strengthened over the past 45 years, where the two parties have strongly worked to protect their sovereignty and security as well as promoting economic and social development.

Ambassador Chuandong added that a strategic partnership was established in 2015 between the two countries with the view of expanding cooperation in the fields of military, security, and legal enforcement, as well as other issues of mutual interests. That is in addition to coordination in international and regional affairs, saying, “We have become among the strongest supporters of the just cause of the Palestinian people and the Arab nation”.

He also pointed out that China has become Jordan's second-largest “Trading Partner” with bilateral trade exceeding US$4.4 billion in 2021: more than 200 times higher than it was at the beginning of diplomatic relations. He added that bilateral investment has maintained good growth momentum; where Jordan's direct investment in China in 2021 has increased seven times on an annual basis, and some projects became a good example of practical cooperation between the two countries.

“We should also engage in implementing the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative at its highest quality, deepen integration of development strategies between the two countries, and create new opportunities for economic cooperation, so that this partnership will mutually benefit the two peoples,” he said.

During the celebration, participants affirmed that the Sino-Jordanian relations are solid and are witnessing remarkable progress in various areas, stressing that Jordan highly commends China’s consistent and supportive position concerning various Arab issues, primarily the Palestinian cause. At the same time, they indicated that Jordan acknowledges China’s support to the Kingdom’s efforts in this field and to the Hashemite custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

