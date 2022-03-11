His philosophy that ‘In healthcare profit just should be a bi-product and not the main purpose’ has ensured that, going beyond business, Aster DM Healthcare and his philanthropic activities continue to serve millions of lives each year.

Dubai: Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare was awarded an honorary Doctorate for Philanthropy by Amity University, Dubai for his commitment to continue serving people in need and making healthcare affordable and accessible for millions of people each year across GCC and India. The doctorate was awarded at a convocation ceremony held at the Amity University Campus in Dubai on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Giving back to the society has been instilled into the DNA of Aster DM Healthcare from the very beginning of the organisation in 1987, when Dr. Moopen started his practice with a single clinic in Dubai. He would reserve one day every week to see patients free of charge from morning till night. Over the last 35 years, Aster DM Healthcare has emerged into a global healthcare entity providing primary to quaternary medical care to all segments of the society through Aster, Access and Medcare brands. Today, the healthcare group has 535 facilities across 7 countries including 27 hospitals, 118 clinics, 66 labs & patient experience centres and over 320 pharmacies.

A dedicated philanthropist, Dr. Moopen has embarked on numerous social initiatives through Aster DM Foundation and Dr. Moopen Family Foundation. His initiatives in the field of healthcare, education, women and social empowerment are providing hope to millions across geographies. He has also earmarked 20 percent of his personal wealth for philanthropic activities enabling social change and helping people in need. In 2017, he launched the Aster Volunteers Global CSR programme to bridge the gap between people who would like to help with those in need. Today, there are 42,000 volunteers who have impacted 3.5 million lives from countries like India, Somalia, Sudan, Jordan, Philippines, Oman and UAE among many others.

Receiving the Doctorate, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare said, “Over last 5 decades, my endeavor has been to provide quality healthcare at an affordable cost to the people. Being in healthcare, we touch the lives of people every day literally and see the requirement to provide care to the marginalized populations. We are actively trying to do this through various initiatives and I am honoured to receive this prestigious degree from Amity University which will further reaffirm our commitment to continue serving more people in need across the world.”

Conferring the doctorate to Dr. Moopen, Dr. Atul Chauhan, Chancellor of Amity University said, “We have been fortunate to celebrate a momentous occasion like this splendid convocation with some of the region’s top leaders and innovators. It was a privilege to award an honorary doctorate to Dr. Azad Moopen, a visionary leader, who has been instrumental in shaping the global healthcare industry. He is an embodiment of continuous excellence, highest professionalism, graciousness and generosity.”

Dr. Moopen has been a recipient of several prestigious awards over the years. He was conferred with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman and Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2011; the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' by FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry); for Organisational Excellence during the pandemic by Harvard Business Council; and recognized as one of the 100 most inspiring leaders in the Middle East by Arabian Business Magazine. He has also been recognized as one of the Top powerful Indian leaders in the Arab World by Forbes Middle East magazine.

