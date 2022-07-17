AMMAN – Under the joint patronage of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), and Dr. Mohammed Hasan Abzakh, President of the Jordanian Cultural Scientific Talents Association, the graduation ceremony of the first batch of the Jordanian Scientific Olympiad students was held at the Royal Cultural center; with the participation of 1627 students from 154 public, private and UNRWA schools who competed for 11 awards; in which around 930 students participated in math, 382 in physics, and 315 in chemistry contests.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his pride in conducting such an event, which is considered a new and a modern contest for students and schools, stressing the importance of shifting from education to learning and educational innovation.

Furthermore, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stressed the need for establishing an ‘Innovation Incubator’ at every educational institution to achieve the purpose of ‘education for graduating creative and innovative students’. He called for redirecting all educational systems towards the goal of creating innovators who are capable of serving their nation by being technologically and digitally empowered.

For his part, Dr. Abzakh indicated that the Olympiad plays a significant role in shaping students’ character and improving their life skills, adding that the Association strongly seeks to adopt Jordanian talented and gifted students in various fields, as well as to maximize its role in the academic and economic areas of sustainable development. That is in addition to building confidence in the national capacities and their abilities to compete globally in scientific fields.

During the ceremony, Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum Executive Director, Mr. Fadi Daoud, launched the largest Arab non-profit student initiative; offered by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) in cooperation with Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Foundation to facilitate the purchase of TAGITOP-EDU laptop which is manufactured by TAGTech for digital education purposes at an affordable price for all students.

It is worth mentioning that the Olympiad project started in 2019 with the aim to discover, encourage, and develop talented students in scientific fields. Meanwhile, the Jordanian Scientific Olympics for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry was launched this year.

At the end of the closing ceremony, top students have been awarded smartphones manufactured by TAGTech, and will be interviewed by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Business & Culture Radio (TAGBC) Radio to talk about their experience and participation. In addition, cash rewards were given to the winners presented by Dr. Abzakh in support of their talents and creativity.

