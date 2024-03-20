Dubai, UAE: DP World Foundation (DPWF) has teamed up with the Dubai Charity Association to distribute 12,000 Iftar meals daily to workers in the JAFZA community throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

In a joint effort reflecting the values of tolerance and compassion associated with Ramadan, DPWF – the philanthropic arm of DP World – has embarked on this initiative to foster harmony among diverse cultures and beliefs in the UAE.

Senior management of DP World and Dubai Charity Association visited one of the three dedicated Iftar tents in Jafza yesterday to engage with volunteers and members of the community . The campaign is on track to provide a total of 360,000 meals during Ramadan.

The delegation included Nasser Abdulla, Vice Chairman of the DP World Foundation, Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, Ahmed Ibrahim Al-Suwaidi, CEO of Dubai Charity Association, Nabil Qayed, DP World Foundation Board Member and Executive Vice President of Corporate Support at DP World GCC, Latifa Al Qemzi, Director General of DP World Foundation, Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer of Parks & Zones at DP World GCC, and a number of senior officials.

The initiative in the holy month reflects the Emirati culture's core values of coexistence. The choice of launching during this month is attributed to its atmosphere of closeness and solidarity. This underscores the unique social fabric of the UAE which is characterised by its cultural diversity”, said Nasser Abdulla, Vice Chairman of the DP World Foundation.

Ahmed Ibrahim Al-Suwaidi, CEO of Dubai Charity Association, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the DP World Foundation in this endeavor. This partnership reflects Dubai Charity's core strategy and values, demonstrating its commitment to expanding partnerships, promoting charitable activities, fostering a culture of volunteerism, and enhancing social and humanitarian engagement with diverse segments of society. Our approach aligns with the enduring humanitarian principles established by the late founding father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as a global exemplar in humanitarian and development efforts”.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, added: “The month of Ramadan is a time for community and generosity, and this initiative by DPWF exemplifies these values. We firmly believe that such initiatives play a crucial role in fostering strong bonds between diverse cultures and nationalities.”

With over 200 nationalities and languages represented in the UAE, this initiative underscores the unity amidst diversity that defines the country. DPWF, in collaboration with DP World, leverages resources, expertise and networks to address pressing social challenges and empower individuals and communities.

