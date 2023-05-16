When it comes to extraordinary gastronomic experiences with chic vibes, there’s nothing quite like Dough Me Nation. A hidden gem located in Akoya community center, Damac Hills 2, the restaurant is a perfect spot for all the street food aficionados.

Get a chance to relish the tempting aroma of the piquant delicacies you'll be bound to love. The restaurant serves a dough-based menu that dominates the street food world by loading it with the most exciting international flavours from the Mediterranean to create mouth-watering masterpieces.

The immersive new concept in Dubai encourages all foodies to partake in a sensory-driven dining experience. Dough Me Nation offers diners a perfect meal to satisfy their street food cravings.

Curated Menu

Dough Me Nation's thoughtfully curated menu provides a blend of exotic flavours and eye-catchy textures. We serve a daily menu determined by fresh produce, incorporating natural and organic ingredients on every plate.

Signature dishes include the striking and delectable Margherita Pizza made from fresh and crispy dough, our exclusive Dough Me Nation burger named after the restaurant, the juicy New Yorker wrap and much more.

The mozzarella cheese bombs and chicken strips have won the hearts of many with their impeccable taste and texture, and the refreshing Beetrozo Salad is an excellent way to increase your vitamin intake.

Our chocolate pizza, lazy cake, and protein balls are the perfect pick-me-ups and taste divine with a cup of our specialty coffee.

The Vibe

Located in the Damac Hills 2, Dough Me Nation is a popular dining destination with lush Amazonian inspirations. Urban and chic, the restaurant is a culinary affair that marries signature service with a casual, trendy and cozy ambience.

Dough Me Nation has cosmopolitan elegance and a sense of excitement, providing guests with a stylish, informal venue any time of the day or night. Featuring a modern and intimate dining area in a relaxed setting, the restaurant delights its diners with an eclectic environment and brilliant Upscale Street Food.

So, when you crave finger-licking street food, you know exactly where to head. Visit Dough Me Nation to enjoy a flavoursome menu inspired by global flavours.