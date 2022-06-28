Dubai, UAE: Registration is currently open for both F&B and retail spaces at Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment. Innovative entrepreneurs are invited to pitch vibrant and interesting concepts for restaurants, cafés and retail for the upcoming Season 27 on Global Village’s online B2B portal.

Global Village is an ideal platform for entrepreneurs wanting to launch businesses in the Middle East region with strong return on investment. The park welcomed a record-breaking 7.8 million guests in Season 26 to experience 200+ F&B outlets as well as over 3,500 retail outlets. For Season 27, the team at Global Village is seeking entrepreneurs who will further elevate the F&B and shopping experience with innovative concepts and products.

The experts at Global Village’s Partner Happiness Centre can provide support with everything from Federal Tax Authority (FTA) registration to electronic payment terminals. Both seasoned and new entrepreneurs can also benefit from visa services, insurance assistance, storage facilities and customs support for imported products. The new GV Partners App will further streamline the business process for partners whilst the GV Pay wallet will allow partners to offer contactless payments at highly competitive rates for their outlets.

Registration is currently open for restaurants, cafes and retail. Prospective partners are invited to sign up now on the Global Village business portal https://business.globalvillage.ae.

For more information, please visit: www. globalvillage.ae or download the Global Village App.

Instagram: @GlobalVillageUAE

Twitter: @GlobalVillageAE

Facebook: @GlobalVillageAE

#GVWOW

About Global Village

Global Village is the first family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions in the region and amongst the most visited worldwide. Since its inception, it has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season. This unique and integrated open-air destination offers guests the largest and most varied range of events, shows and activities in the region. Global Village takes guests on a journey rich in culture, cuisine and awe-inspiring entertainment.