This came on the sidelines of the International Conference for Initiatives on Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, hosted by Abu Dhabi from November 7-9

Abu Dhabi, UAE: On the sidelines of the International Conference for Initiatives on Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation hosted by Abu Dhabi from November 7-9, and as part of the ‘Abu Dhabi Community Campaign’ in support of the National Programme for Organ Donation and Transplantation ‘Hayat’, launched by H.E. Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), DoH’s management team members were registered as organ donors in the national programme ‘Hayat’.

The team members who pledged their organs for donation, post mortem, included H.E. Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, the Executive Director of Healthcare Workforce Planning Sector, Dr. Saleh Al-Ali, the Executive Director of Emergency Preparedness & Response Center, Ali Al Khoori, the Executive Director of Finance Sector, Dr. Mariam Al Mazrouei, the Executive Director of Healthcare Payers Sector, Dr. Huda Almuaini, the Executive Director of Strategic Affairs Sector and Hind Al Zaabi, the Executive Director of Healthcare Facilities Sector.

The officials came forward to register for the ‘Hayat’ programme in order to encourage community members to do the same and become donors of organs and tissues, thus contributing to improving the quality of life of patients suffering from organ failure.

The Abu Dhabi community campaign focuses on encouraging all society members to register their request and consent to donate organs and tissues post-mortem, highlighting the success achieved by Abu Dhabi, and showcasing the experience and capabilities of the emirate in areas of organ and tissue donation and transplantation.

The programme also aims to continue raising awareness among the community on the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle, avoiding the chance of developing lifestyle-related diseases and organ failure, and thus reducing the need for transplantation. This awareness includes regular physical activity and adopting a healthy diet to avoid chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and other health problems.

The National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue, ‘Hayat’ is a national system to enhance efforts for the donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues in accordance with the highest international standards and practices in the United Arab Emirates and the region. Working in coordination with various strategic partners locally and globally to save lives, it continues to improve the health and safety of the community and improve the quality of life. The programme is a synergy of collaborative efforts of many federal and local authorities, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention – UAE, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City and several governmental and private health facilities across the country.

The conference was organised by the National Organ Donation and Transplant Committee, represented by the Ministry of Health and Prevention – UAE, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, health facilities specialising in organ transplantation, and several other local and federal stakeholders. The conference activities were launched with the support of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi as the destination partner, Abu Dhabi Media Company as a media partner and Etihad Airways as the official carrier of the conference, in addition to several healthcare facilities in the Emirate, including Pure Health, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company "Seha" and Seha Kidney Care and Pure Lab. In addition to Community Support Partners include Emirates Red Crescent, the Authority of Social Contribution ‘Ma’an’, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Abu Dhabi Police, Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The programme invites community members to learn about the importance of organ donation and register on the official website to become a donor post-mortem through the website: giftoflifead.ae

-Ends-

About ”Hayat”’:

The National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue, "Hayat", is a UAE national programme that promotes the donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues in line with the highest international standards and practices. Hayat programme works in collaboration with several strategic partners locally and globally to save lives, further improve the health and safety of the community and enhance the quality of life. The programme is a collaboration between multiple federal and local authorities, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority, Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA), Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, in addition to other public and private healthcare entities.

To learn more about the programme and enrol in Hayat, visit the website: https://mohap.gov.ae/ar/services/social/organ-donation

For media inquiries:

Rand El-Samman

Email: relsamman@webershandwick.com