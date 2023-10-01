Taking Action to Transform Food Systems", Doha Festival City emphasized its commitment to promoting responsible waste management through digital channels​​​

Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar’s leading destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, intensified its digital engagement to champion sustainability in commemoration of International Day for Food Loss and Waste on September 29. By leveraging digital platforms, the mall aimed to foster a deeper connection with its tenants and the broader community, underscoring the importance of eco-conscious practices.

The digital initiative not only highlighted the global efforts in addressing food waste issues but also showcased Doha Festival City's active role in promoting responsible waste management among its tenants. By using the power of digital media, the mall seeked to encourage the local community to join Doha Festival City in its sustainable efforts, fostering a sense of shared responsibility.

"Doha Festival City has always championed environmental sustainability," remarked Robert Hall, General Manager of Doha Festival City. "Our digital campaign is an embodiment of this commitment, designed to inspire our tenants and the wider community to adopt and advocate for responsible waste management."

A cornerstone of its #festivalCares CSR initiative, Doha Festival City has taken decisive steps in waste management. Since 2022, food digester machines have been operational, complementing an innovative waste segregation program. Supported by over 80 dining outlets, this program processes organic waste into valuable compost, not only diverting waste from landfills but also enhancing the mall's landscaping projects.

Beyond waste management, Doha Festival City’s commitment to sustainability is evident across a spectrum of initiatives. The mall's cutting-edge irrigation system, for instance, epitomizes water conservation. By ingeniously repurposing water from ventilation systems, cooling towers, and stormwater, Doha Festival City ensures judicious water use.

Further cementing its position as an environmental steward, the mall, in collaboration with the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA), Doha Festival City has forged a path to a greener future with the installation of EV charging stations. These stations bolster the shift towards electric vehicles, helping reduce the carbon emissions typical of conventional vehicles.

Each of these endeavors reaffirms Doha Festival City's dedication to environmental preservation and its vision of nurturing a community culture anchored in sustainability.

For additional information about Doha Festival City and its sustainability efforts, please reach out at 4035 4444 or visit https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Rawan Yousif, PR Executive, Muse: rawan.yousif@the-muse.co

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City is Qatar’s one and only choice for fashion, dining, and entertainment. Bringing several firsts to Doha, this incomparable mall – is one of the largest such developments in the Middle East, offering almost a quarter of a million sqm of leasable space, providing something for everyone, and creating exceptional and memorable experiences with every visit.

Doha Festival City is home to famous brand names in retail, many of which have made their Qatar debut, including Harvey Nichols, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Dior Beauty Boutique, and ACE. It also houses the country’s only IKEA, which has been open since 2013. There are over 100 places to dine and relax including restaurants, cafés, and casual dining outlets, from brands that are unique to Qatar including Jamie’s Italian, and Aimee’s café.

Doha Festival City is also home to the Edge Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness center, boasting a large area of training space with the latest top of the line equipment from Technogym, separate male, and female parts, as well as circuit training areas.

Doha Festival City has the country’s biggest world-class entertainment offering including a unique mix of indoor and outdoor attractions–from Qatar’s first VOX 4D cinema complex with 18 digital screens Theatre by Rhodes, to green spaces for outdoor exercise and Outdoor Leisure Trail cycling and three unique entertainment parks, including Angry Birds World, Snow Dunes and Virtuocity.

The world’s first Angry Birds WorldTM, introduced and developed by the leading location-based entertainment company Trimoo in partnership with Rovio Entertainment, opened in Doha Festival City in May 2018. The Park is an unparalleled family entertainment destination, inspired by the global gaming sensation and the blockbuster movie.

VIRTUOCiTY™ is the region’s first dedicated gaming hub that merges the virtual world with the real world. Opened in December 2018, this entertainment park is equipped with full motion racing simulators, escape rooms and an astonishing multipurpose eSports arena. The venue offers an immersive digital experience for teens and adults.

Snow Dunes ™ is the first indoor snow park in Qatar, featuring a castle inspired by authentic Qatari architecture. It is based on an old folk tale about a wave of cold coming in the spring and covering the ground with a white mantle. The Park uses state-of-the-art technology to produce snow-white ice at temperatures of -4 degrees Celsius.

As a ‘Smart Mall’, Doha Festival City offers innovative digital options including free Wi-Fi and digital wayfinding to enhance consumer experience, and is easily accessible, offering 8,000 smart parking spaces and VIP valet services.

Doha Festival City’s new parking can accommodate additional 165 cars, providing easy access to the Luxury Area and the Edge Fitness, and a direct exit to Al Shamal Road, helping to avoid congestion during peak hours.

Doha Festival City’s exclusive Fashion TV ‘’FTV', broadcasted on the mall’s website and YouTube channel, brings Doha’s fashion personalities to showcase the mall’s host of retailers and unique fashion offering.

Festival Magazine, the Mall’s very own online quarterly lifestyle magazine, brings the readers to the front row of the mall’s latest happenings, uncovering the last fashion trends and offering previews of collections and exclusive offers available at the mall. The magazine is the ultimate showcase for top fashion, beauty trends & dining experiences.

Doha Festival City applies stringent safety measures throughout the mall for its staff and visitors. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning and sanitization operations during mall’s trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed at all commonly touched areas.

Doha Festival City won the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor, based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, placing the Mall in the top 10% of the hospitality sector in the world.

For more information, please call on 4035 4444 or visit https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/