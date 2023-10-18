Strengthening community resilience with an imperative flu vaccination drive, Doha Festival City collaborates with HMC to prioritize public health this winter as part of its #FestivalCares Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, and Hamad Medical Corporation have joined forces to launch a crucial flu vaccination drive from October 17th to 22nd, underlining their commitment to bolstering community health this winter season.

This campaign highlights Doha Festival City’s dedication to health and safety, especially post the COVID-19 pandemic. The flu, despite being a seasonal ailment, stands as a potent reminder of the lingering threats to public health, underscoring the need for timely vaccinations.

This initiative places a special focus on groups more susceptible to the flu, including seniors over 50 years, young children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years, expectant mothers, individuals with chronic health conditions or weakened immune systems, and frontline healthcare staff.

Residents are invited to avail themselves of complimentary flu vaccinations at the conveniently situated atrium node within Doha Festival City, operational daily from 3 pm to 10 pm for the campaign's duration.

Robert Hall, General Manager of Doha Festival City, commented, "Considering the potential risks posed by the seasonal flu, we cannot overstate the importance of getting vaccinated. This collaboration with HMC truly reflects our commitment to the well-being of our community. We encourage everyone to seize this opportunity and protect their health through timely vaccination".

Dr. Muna Al Maslamani, Medical Director of HMC’s Communicable Disease Center said it was important for people to be proactive and protect themselves against the flu as early as possible.

"The circulating flu viruses change from year to year which is why it is so important that you receive the flu vaccine annually,” Dr. Al Maslamani said. “We need to remember that flu is a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes, even death, and should never be underestimated.

“The flu vaccine is safe, effective and the best and the best way to reduce the chances catching the flu and potentially spreading it to your family, friends and colleagues. We thank Doha Festival City for their support of this initiative and enabling to to make getting the vaccine even more accessible and convenient for the community.”

Doha Festival City consistently leads in community-focused endeavors, serving as a hub of information, assistance, and partnership for both its visitors and the wider community.

For further details on Doha Festival City and its series of community-centric events, please contact 4035 4444 or visit https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/.

