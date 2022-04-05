Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City, Qatar's one and only choice for shopping, dining, and entertainment, announced the launch of its latest digital application, the mall’s exclusive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Whatsapp chatbot ‘Bahja’, which means ‘Joy’ in Arabic, is part of the Mall’s efforts to deliver a faster, more convenient service to its visitors.

Through Bahja, customers can have quick access to mall information and services. The chatbot enables customers to ask questions and receive answers, enabling them to find information on the latest events and offers in an instant messaging format. Visitors can also book their VOX cinema tickets directly, find items they are interested in buying through the shopper assistance feature, and conveniently reach their shopping or dining outlet using the wayfinding feature.

Robert Hall, Doha Festival City’s General Manager, said: “Introducing this intuitive chatbot feature is part of our digitization efforts to provide visitors with a more personal and convenient experience. As leaders in the retail field, we aim to be at the forefront of technology to accelerate the delivery of our services and enhance their accessibility. We are keen on staying at the frontier of the national digitization drive in ways that enable active visitor engagement.”

This innovation follows an award-winning Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chatbot Doha Festival City developed for the Bon Appetit Food Festival where visitors and tenants enjoyed a completely touchless experience. Using the Chatbot, visitors were able to fulfil several functions such as registration, acquisition of coupons and tickets, participating in draws, in addition to receiving notifications and promotions.

In the coming months, Doha Festival City will release even more exciting functions for Bahja chatbot users including club memberships, a rewards programme, and access to raffles and activations. To contact Bahja, visitors can send a WhatsApp text to the number +974 4035 4444.

Doha Festival City is applying the necessary safety protocols to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers are required to show their green EHTERAZ status at the entrance of the mall and to wear a mask inside retail shops. Social distancing stickers have been placed throughout the mall to ensure customers are following the safe distance measures.

Doha Festival City’s Ramadan opening hours from the 1st of Ramadan till the 16th of April are:

For retail: Saturday to Thursday from 10 am to 3 pm then 7 pm till midnight

Friday 1 pm till midnight

For dining: Iftar till midnight (a few outlets till 1 am)

For hypermarket: 9 am till midnight

To learn more, visit Doha Festival City’s official website http://www.dohafestivalcity.com.

-Ends-

For media enquiries, please contact:

Walaa El-Kadi, PR Manager, Qanect: walaa.elkadi@qanect.com

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City is Qatar’s one and only choice for fashion, dining and entertainment. Bringing several firsts to Doha, this incomparable mall – is one of the largest such developments in the Middle East, offering almost a quarter of a million sqm of leasable space, providing something for everyone, and creating exceptional and memorable experiences with each and every visit.

Doha Festival City is home to famous brand names in retail, many of which have made their Qatar debut, including Harvey Nichols, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Dior Beauty Boutique. It also houses the country’s only IKEA, which has been open since 2013. There are over 100 places to dine and relax including restaurants, cafés, and casual dining outlets, from brands that are unique to Qatar including Jamie’s Italian, and Aimee’s Cafe.

Doha Festival City is also home to the Edge Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness center, boasting a large area of training space with the latest top of the line equipment from Technogym, separate male, and female parts, as well as circuit training areas.

Doha Festival City has the country’s biggest world-class entertainment offering including a unique mix of indoor and outdoor attractions–from Qatar’s first VOX 4D cinema complex with 18 digital screens Theatre by Rhodes, to green spaces for outdoor exercise and Outdoor Leisure Trail cycling and three unique entertainment parks, including Angry Birds World, Snow Dunes and Virtuocity.

The world’s first Angry Birds WorldTM, introduced and developed by the leading location-based entertainment company Trimoo in partnership with Rovio Entertainment, opened in Doha Festival City in May 2018. The Park is an unparalleled family entertainment destination, inspired by the global gaming sensation and the blockbuster movie.

VIRTUOCiTY™ is the region’s first dedicated gaming hub that merges the virtual world with the real world. Opened in December 2018, this entertainment park is equipped with full motion racing simulators, escape rooms and an astonishing multipurpose eSports arena. The venue offers an immersive digital experience for teens and adults.

Snow Dunes ™ is the first indoor snow park in Qatar, featuring a castle inspired by authentic Qatari architecture. It is based on an old folk tale about a wave of cold coming in the spring and covering the ground with a white mantle. The Park uses state-of-the-art technology to produce snow-white ice at temperatures of -4 degrees Celsius.

As a ‘Smart Mall’, Doha Festival City offers innovative digital options including free Wi-Fi and digital wayfinding to enhance consumer experience, and is easily accessible, offering 8,000 smart parking spaces and VIP valet services.

Doha Festival City’s new parking can accommodate additional 165 cars, providing easy access to the Luxury Area and the Edge Fitness, and a direct exit to Al Shamal Road, helping to avoid congestion during peak hours.

Doha Festival City’s exclusive Fashion TV ‘FFTV', broadcasted on the mall’s website and YouTube channel, brings Doha’s fashion personalities to showcase the mall’s host of retailers and unique fashion offering.

Festival Magazine, the Mall’s very own online lifestyle magazine, brings the readers to the front row of the mall’s latest happenings, uncovering the last fashion trends and offering previews of collections and exclusive offers available at the mall.

Doha Festival City applies stringent safety measures throughout the mall for its staff and visitors. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning, and sanitization operations during mall’s trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed at all commonly touched areas.

Doha Festival City won the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor, based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, placing the Mall in the top 10% of the hospitality sector in the world.

For more information visit http://www.dohafestivalcity.com