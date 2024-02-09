US companies joining DMCC increased by over 10% in 2023, rising to 679 US companies overall

DMCC has concluded its latest Made for Trade Live edition in the US, including a first visit to Washington, DC, as part of an ambitious global roadshow in 2024

Opportunities highlighted for American businesses within the digital economy as the UAE-US Economic Policy Dialogue affirms economic ties

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – successfully concluded its most recent Made for Trade Live tour of the US, hosting events in New York, Brooklyn and Washington DC as it continues to build on growing US-UAE bilateral trade and investments.

In 2023, DMCC saw a rise of over 10% in American companies joining its international business district, taking total American membership to 679 – about 45% of the 1,500 American businesses in the UAE. DMCC sees further opportunity for American businesses in Dubai after the success of the latest Economic Policy Dialogue held between the US and UAE, which highlighted ambitions to strengthen trade and investment ties in key sectors within the digital economy.

The events saw 100 American executives attend. Speakers and delegates advised on the opportunities on offer to American businesses in expanding through the Middle East, with DMCC playing a central role in connecting them to some of the world’s fastest growing markets via Dubai.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “With a rise of 10% year-on-year, the US continues to be a major source of foreign investment to DMCC and we are proud to be the business hub of choice for US firms in the region. Last year was our second most successful on record from a growth perspective, with over 60 American companies joining a global intake of almost 2,700. This high level of interest is reflective of the major infrastructural investments we have made in our district, not least the opening of Uptown Tower, as we continue to expand and build the next suite of Grade A office space to cater for the waves of international business coming to Dubai.”

The three events were hosted in partnership with The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Washington DC, the DC Chamber of Commerce, Airtifae Global Services, the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce.

DMCC's Made for Trade Live roadshows play an influential role in showcasing Dubai as a prime destination for business. Through the series, DMCC highlights Dubai’s unique value proposition and attracts a significant amount of FDI to the emirate. DMCC accounts for 11% of Dubai’s annual FDI inflows.

