Abd El-Hamid: Partnership with Apleona will attract new category of tourists, provide 1,000 job opportunities

Delawer: Providing new services creating a new luxurious style for all The Groove visitors come on top of our priorities

Göthling: We envision Ain al-Sokhna – Galala as one of the attractive areas that will top the ranking of tourist places

DM Development signed a memorandum of understanding with the German integrated property management provider Apleona, to establish the first therapeutic and recreational destination in Egypt and the Middle East. Established with a total investment of EGP 300 million, the new haven of comfort will be located in the retail area in The Groove Sokhna Resort, marking one of a kind cooperation that aims to promote medical and recreational tourism in the Ain al- Sokhna region.

Through this partnership, DM Development seeks to foster Egypt’s economic growth and attract a new category of holidaymakers who aim at recreational tourism by providing world-class specialized health and entertainment services at The Groove Resort (Ain Sokhna - El Galala). The company will establish, for the first time, a therapeutic venue with all its facilities, and a boutique hotel, which will be built in accordance with the highest standards, in order to fulfill all the needs of the resort's visitors as well as those who need to enjoy this kind of medical tourism, with a total investment of EGP 300 million.

The choice of Apleona to cooperate on the new premises came as a continuation of their leadership in commercial and tourism facilities in a couple of countries, such as Weißes Schloss in Switzerland, Royal Women`s Hospital in Australia, Rathaus Galerie Essen in Germany and Metropol SC in Turkey.

“The partnership will result in a prodigious leap in the property management field, especially that Apleona relies on a highly- efficient and experienced team, which will make The Groove’s therapeutic and recreational hub on top of the inbound and outbound tourist destinations,” Dr. Ahmed Abd El-Hamid, Managing Director of DM Development, said, highlighting Ain al-Sokhna’s remarkable location, given its close proximity to the New Administrative Capital Airport. “The project targets attracting around 29,000 tourists annually, in addition to providing over 1,000 job opportunities in tourism and services.”

Meanwhile, Mohamed Delawer, CEO of Apleona Egypt, said “We look forward to providing new services in cooperation with DM Development, creating a new luxurious style for all The Groove visitors. We will also provide their daily requirements according to the latest innovative methods that ensure smooth and safe movement within the project and the commercial area, where the therapeutic resort will be located, in order to guarantee that all its facilities are easily accessed.”

Meanwhile, Klaus Göthling, Deputy Head BU International Corporate Clients and Regional Director of Middle East and Asia Region of Apleona Group, described DM Development as one of the high-profile tourism developers, saying the partnership between the two companies comes to strengthen our fruitful relationship. Thanks to DM Development’s innovative ideas, its resorts are observed as one of the best tourist destinations that cater to all travel desires, which urged us to seek the cooperation. We are happy to be part of this new project that we are implementing for the first time in the region, especially that we envision Ain al- Sokhna - Galala as one of the attractive areas that will top the ranking of tourist places.

-Ends-

About DM Development

DM Development is a leading Tourism Development company fueled by experience and owned by a board of expertise whom greatly contributed in building mega projects across Egypt. Established in 2014, DM aims at changing urban culture through providing sustainable, well-designed, luxurious and environmental-friendly residential homes to please and ease its clients lives through creative community-based societies. DM Development owns a land bank of 2 million m 2 with prominent projects located in New Cairo, North Coast, Ain Al-Sokhna, and new cities with a skillful workforce of 30k.

About Apleona:

Apleona is a leading European real estate and property management services provider based in Neu-Isenburg near Frankfurt. With around 20,000 employees in more than 30 countries, the group operates, manages, expands and equips real estate in all asset classes. Apleona’s customers include leading industrial companies, investment funds, insurance companies, banks, the public sector, developers. Thanks to the group’s wide technical expertise, it offers an array of high-quality services to various industries and sectors. With a special focus on efficiency and highest standards of the German engineering, Apleona strives to provide its customers with real value.