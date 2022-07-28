Manama - Dividend Gate Capital (“DGC”) has been named “Best Emerging Private Equity” in the Middle East, and “Private Equity Company of the Year” in the Kingdom of Bahrain by Pan Finance International's Awards 2022 and International Business Magazine Awards.

This honor comes as a result of the company's persistent and continuous efforts of strategy implementation of creating and operating an investment portfolio characterized by success and efficiency and its focus on on internal and regional investments and partnerships as well as its continued growth within the industry.

Designed to highlight, encourage and reward the exceptional performance and growth, "Pan Finance Awards" and "International Business Awards" honor companies that have distinguished themselves in investment activities and overall performance in a particular regions.

