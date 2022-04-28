Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-cost national airline of the UAE, has launched an exciting new route from Abu Dhabi to Aqaba, the southernmost city in Jordan. The exciting new destination, sitting on the northeast tip of the Red Sea, provides hassle-free travel for tourists and residents in both the UAE and Jordan with the surrounding mountains and deserts providing an ideal combination of city-life, beaches and history. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app with fares starting as low as AED 69 *.

Aqaba, sat amongst mountains, desert and sea, boasts a seaside charm with pristine beaches and a hospitable climate. The picturesque town provides adventurous travellers many opportunities for exploration including museums, mosques and ruins with a millennia of history. Diving in the Red Sea is the star attraction with beautiful marine life and abundant coral reefs ready to explore. The lost city of Petra, one of the new Seven Wonders of the World[1], is easily accessible on a day trip with the capital of the Nabataean empire between 400 B.C. and A.D. 106 steeped in history.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Aqaba is a stunning seaside town with a rich history, breath-taking beaches, and world-class diving destination. We are delighted to expand our network in Jordan and allow adventurous travellers more opportunities to experience the very best destinations in the region with a plethora of must-see options to explore. We look forward to welcoming you on board our aircraft soon with unmissable natural beauty and incredible historical sites awaiting travellers of all ages.”

Ramzi Arafat, CEO of Aqaba Airport Company, the operator of King Hussein International airport of Aqaba said: this new route will be an added value to the existing and future joint projects between Jordan & UAE in Aqaba. On the other side, this route will increase the connectivity of the airport and connect Aqaba city with UAE and the Gulf Area, which will eventually increase the number of travelers (Business and tourists) between the two countries”

The Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Nayef Al-Fayez, stressed the importance of inaugurating this line with the international company wizzair, which will have a significant impact on significantly increasing the number of tourists coming to the Kingdom during the coming period.

In turn, the Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board, Dr. Abed Al Razzaq Arabiyat, stressed the importance of launching the Abu Dhabi route through the "Wizzair Abu Dhabi" , noting that this step came as a result of continuous efforts over the past years.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi also provides ultra-low-fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Mattala (Sri Lanka), Muscat (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

The easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the removal of PCR test requirements for vaccinated travellers has made travel simpler again allowing for more spontaneous travel opportunities.

The airline has a young fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

