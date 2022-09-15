The collaborative partnership, signed during the global AI summit 2022, Introducing First AI Blockchain NFT Gaming Platform in Saudi Arabia.

DisruptionX (Dx), the leading AI Blockchain Gaming Platform company based in UK, has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Saudi Excellence Co Holding.

Mr. Mokhliss Barriol, Associate partner and MENA Director of DisruptionX said “ It’s a solid achievement for DisruptionX to sign MOU with Saudi Excellence Co Holding, which is a pioneer in bringing latest technology to Saudi Arabia. Dx is a 50+ developers awarded start up game studio using a unique AI unit and its own blockchain protocol (entangle) to improve gamers skills and offering rewarded SDK for developers. From Ai Data Analyst to blockchain expert, we are happy to shift our industrial property to a massive pro-active generation in the region.

Mr. Omar Mian, Chief of Innovation at Saudi Excellence Company, headquartered in Riyadh, said “ we are honoured to partner with DisruptionX (Dx) for what we believe to be certainly very fruitful partnership, we all are excited to collaborate with Saudi youth talents in bringing AI Blockchain technology by cutting edge in NFT marketplace into Saudi gaming market. No doubt, Saudi Arabia have got the biggest potential in the region under vision 2030 to become a major player in the new generation of game studio industry”.

