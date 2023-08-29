MUSCAT: The Jaguar F-PACE, a luxury compact SUV that has already made its mark in the market, continues to redefine sophistication, agility, and technological prowess. Drawing inspiration from Jaguar's rich racing heritage, the F-PACE stands as a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to engineering excellence and design innovation.

Mr. Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani, CEO of MHD ACERE, commented on the enduring appeal of the F-PACE, stating, "The Jaguar F-PACE is not just a vehicle; it's an experience. Its blend of design, performance, and technology resonates with our discerning clientele, reflecting their aspirations and lifestyle. At MHD ACERE, we're proud to be associated with a brand that continually sets the gold standard in automotive luxury."

The captivating exterior of the F-PACE, characterized by sleek lines, dynamic proportions, and the iconic Jaguar grille, ensures a commanding presence on the road. Its range of powerful engine options promises an exhilarating driving experience, while the dynamic handling and responsive steering guarantee precise control.

Inside, the cabin offers a harmonious blend of luxury and comfort, with premium materials, meticulous craftsmanship, and cutting-edge features. The F-PACE SVR stands out with its 5.0-liter V8 Supercharged Petrol engine, delivering a thrilling 700Nm of torque. On the other hand, the F-PACE R-DYNAMIC is equipped with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Turbocharged Petrol engine, ensuring a perfect balance of power and efficiency. Both models come with the Pivi Pro infotainment system featuring an 11.4" touchscreen, ensuring seamless connectivity and entertainment. The Clear Sight interior rearview mirror and the 3D Surround Camera further enhance the driving experience, ensuring drivers have a clear view of their surroundings.

Safety remains paramount with the F-PACE, which is equipped with state-of-the-art safety features and driver-assistance systems, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.

For a detailed look at the different models of the F-PACE and their features, or to experience the unmatched driving pleasure it offers, visit: https://www.jaguar-oman.com/en/jaguar-range/24my/f-pace/overview

-Ends-

About Jaguar:

Jaguar has been at the forefront of the automotive industry, delivering vehicles that combine breathtaking design with outstanding performance. With a legacy spanning several decades, Jaguar continues to push the boundaries of innovation, offering vehicles that are a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and cutting-edge technology. For more information, please visit: https://www.jaguar-oman.com/en/

About MHD ACERE:

MHD ACERE [Automotive, Construction Equipment and Renewable Energy] is one of the largest and most successful privately owned business conglomerates in the Sultanate of Oman and the Gulf region. It boasts of a diversified portfolio of products and services and brand partnerships from across the continents and is the exclusive distributor of some of the finest automotive brands in the world. To know more, visit: https://mhdacere.com/