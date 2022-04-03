du is celebrating Ramadan this year under the theme #RamadanInYou.

du will connect, encourage and inspire the local community to become a force for good and making meaningful social contributions

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced its brand new campaign to honour its community during the Holy Month of Ramadan. This year, du is celebrating Ramadan under the theme #RamadanInYou. This is In line with the core values that symbolize the Holy Month, to share, express kindness and empathy and encourage actions of generosity that showcase the importance of a closer local community.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, du, said: “The core values that stand at the heart of the Holy Month of Ramadan demonstrate the importance of experiencing community engagement. At du, we share these values and were inspired to develop this campaign to showcase an impactful influence of sharing. We look forward to be demonstrating these values in our engagements with the local community .”

du is celebrating Ramadan by empowering the local community to discover the best version of themselves. Every Ramadan journey is a unique experience that deserves to be explored. Throughout this journey, du will utilize its talent, skills, and energies to connect, encourage, and inspire the local community to become a force for good and making meaningful social contributions. du fully supports bring families and friends closer together during the Holy Month.

du is proud to reflect the virtue of unity bestowed by the UAE’s leadership across impactful efforts by way of sparking a sense of charity within the social fabric of the nation. As part of its CSR activities, du has supported several charities including Dubai Cares, UNICEF and Red Crescent. During Ramadan, du is helping Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which is committed towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education, and will encourage staff and customers to make donations that will support Dubai Cares’ educational programs. Similarly, du is also working alongside UNICEF UAE, Tarahum, and the UAE Red Crescent, promoting donations for vaccination drives, local food provision, and Iftar and Eid campaigns, respectively.

