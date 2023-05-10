Dubai, UAE: Innovative food truck concepts, classic dining venues, and authentic local clothing stores are among the new and exciting things to do, see and taste across Dubai. From Last Exit Al Khawaneej and Al Khawaneej Walk to Bluewaters, here are the new experiences to keep Dubai residents and tourists on their feet.

Last Exit, Al Khawaneej

Nash Hot Chicken

Spice up your taste buds with the newest addition to Last Exit Al Khawaneej’s buzzing food truck scene, Nash Hot Chicken. This burger joint will bring a whole new level of heat to Dubai with its signature hot chicken sandwiches, juicy burgers, and crispy fries. Craving a fiery feast? Hop in your car and make a stop at Nash Hot Chicken’s newest outlet, open 24 hours to satisfy all your late-night munchies.

Filli Cafe

Calling all chai fanatics! Filli Café at Last Exit Al Khawaneej is the ultimate destination for tea lovers. Their signature Filli Zafran Tea is made with a unique blend of spices, milk, and black tea, brewed to perfection. From the first sip, you'll be transported to a world of rich and aromatic flavours while you soak in the ambient atmosphere. Filli Café also has a delicious food menu – pair your chai with a selection of mouth-watering Punjabi samosas, masala fries, and more. The perfect spot for a quick caffeine fix or a leisurely catch-up with friends – you won’t want to miss out on this homegrown classic.

One Degree Café

There is more on the menu! Last Exit Al Khawaneej has added specialty coffee brand One Degree Café to its food truck collection. Coffee enthusiasts will love the expertly brewed cups of coffee. Indulge in the rich, bold flavours of espresso or savour the smooth, velvety taste of lattes and cappuccinos while out on the town.

Harr & Hloo

Harr & Hloo prides itself on bringing people and families together – and what better way to do that than over the grill? With their specially insulated BBQ BOX, you'll have everything you need for a memorable meal with loved ones; 100% organic beef patties, fluffy burger buns, aged cheddar cheese and a variety of toppings make for a mouth-watering experience that's sure to become a family favourite.

Al Khawaneej Walk

Paridhi

Paridhi celebrates the region’s diversity through fashion. Handpicked by renowned designer Pooja Jain, Paridhi designs feature a perfect blend of contemporary and traditional Indian ethnic wear fused with Arabic culture and trends. Its collections are crafted with luxurious fabrics and vibrant digital prints.

Yi Fang Taiwan Fruit Tea

Enjoy the perfect combination of chewy boba and flavorful tea at Yi Fang Taiwan Fruit Tea, the go-to chain for a refreshing range of Taiwanese beverages. Their menu features an array of fruit teas, milk teas, and signature boba blends. The cosy atmosphere of the new store at Al Khawaneej Walk makes it a perfect spot to relax and enjoy a tasty drink in between your shopping spree.

Yogurtland

The ultimate destination for frozen yoghurt lovers has a new location at Al Khawaneej Walk. Visitors can create their own frozen yoghurt masterpieces with a selection of fresh flavours and toppings to choose from. Yogurtland is the best spot for a refreshing treat during Dubai’s summers.

Garret Popcorn

Made from the finest ingredients and bursting with flavour, Garret Popcorn is the go-to spot for everyone’s favourite savoury snack. Famous for its Chicago-style popcorn and known for its blend of sweet and savoury toppings, Garret popcorn is bound to keep you coming back for more.

Bluewaters

Khiva

Experience Uzbekistan’s rich flavours and diverse culinary traditions at Khiva Restaurant, Bluewaters’ latest addition to their eclectic dining portfolio. Savour juicy kebabs, delicate mantu dumplings, and flavourful plov (rice pilaf) bound to take your taste buds on a journey. Baked in a traditional Uzbek tandoor oven, their bread is a must-try. Foodies rejoice!

Electra Bicycle Company

Get ready to ride in style. Electra Bicycle Company, the American manufacturer of comfortable bikes, has opened its flagship store at Bluewaters. Electra is a unique and innovative brand that offers stylish, comfortable, and fun bikes for every type of rider. Customers can buy or even rent a bike for up to six months. Whether you’re a serious biker or just looking for a fun new way to explore Dubai, you won’t want to miss out on this wheely cool new spot!